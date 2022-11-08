Taylor Swift Encourages Fans to Vote in Midterm Election: “Your Vote is Your Voice”

Taylor Swift is urging fans to get out and vote.

The superstar took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (Nov. 8), the same day as the midterm election, to encourage her 231 million followers to cast their vote at the ballot. Swift posted a text-based graphic with the phrase “remember to vote today!” written in bold.

“This year, more than any year in modern history, the Midterm Elections will affect our access to fundamental rights, basic reproductive healthcare and our ability to make our government work for us,” she writes. “Your vote is your voice, which is why it’s so important that you use it.”

Swift also encouraged fans to find the nearest voting poll and make a plan to cast their vote before linking to Vote.org, a website that helps citizens check their voter registration, understand what’s on their local ballot, find a voting poll in the area, and more.

In the midterm election, which takes place halfway through a sitting president’s four-year term, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and one-third of seats in the Senate are up for election. Several states are also voting for governors.

In June, Swift spoke out about her disapproval of the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade that previously protected the right to abortion. “I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that,” she said at the time.

The singer spoke out about the midterm elections in 2018 when she publicly endorsed former candidates Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for the House of Representatives in her home state of Tennessee. At the time, she expressed her support for the rights of women, people of color, and those in the LGBTQIA+ community. She also endorsed current President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2020 election.

Selena Gomez, Harry Styles, Pharrell, Katy Perry and Maren Morris are among the many artists who have been vocal about doing their civic duty in the midterm election.

Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images