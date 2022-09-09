Lizzo Partners with HeadCount to Promote Voting Registration

Lizzo is basking in the glow of a new album release, a popular new television show, and much more.

Now, the multi-platinum-selling artist is bringing some of that shine to voting registration on her upcoming tour.

The Grammy Award-winning Lizzo has announced that she is partnering with the nonprofit, non-partisan voter engagement organization HeadCount to encourage her fans to get out to the polls and make their voices heard this election season.

Working together to engage young voters ahead of the midterm elections, HeadCount volunteers will be present at stops along Lizzo’s tour to encourage her fans and concertgoers to participate in democracy by checking their registration status and registering to vote.

HeadCount is a nonpartisan, nonprofit voter registration organization that harnesses the power of music, culture, and digital media to encourage people to participate in democracy.

The organization engages young people and music fans where they already are—online and at some of the biggest music events—including the world’s leading festivals like Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza, along with concerts and deeper partnerships with superstar acts like Ariana Grande, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and many more.

Anyone can sign up to be a volunteer and see Lizzo’s available tour dates by visiting this site HERE.

Lizzo, who said she’d love to play flute for Bjork (!), released her latest album, Special, earlier this year, and the album’s debut single, “About Damn Time,” recently hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

Said Lizzo of the accomplishment, “I SAID ‘ABOUT DAMN TIME’ WAS THE SONG OF THE SUMMER BEFORE I EVEN DROPPED IT IN APRIL—IT DEBUTED AT #50 AND NOW ITS A #1 RECORD!! SPEAK YOUR MANIFESTATIONS INTO EXISTENCE—ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE”

