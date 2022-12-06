Trisha Yearwood Encourages Voting in Georgia Runoff Election: “Your Vote Matters”

Trisha Yearwood is speaking out about the importance of voting in her home state.

On Tuesday (Dec. 6), the state of Georgia is hosting a runoff in the Senate race where Republican nominee Herschel Walker is running against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Voicing her support for people to head to the polls, the country singer shared an infographic from Voter Riders stating that registered voters need to show their photo ID to vote in person.

“Tomorrow (12/6) is a big day in Georgia,” Yearwood begins in the Twitter caption. “Please make sure you have the correct info and right ID if you plan to vote in person!@VoteRiders can help you if you need a Voter Identification Card! It is your right to make your voice heard. Your vote matters!”

Tomorrow (12/6) is a big day in Georgia. Please make sure you have the correct info and right ID if you plan to vote in person! @VoteRiders can help you if you need a Voter Identification Card! It is your right to make your voice heard. Your vote matters! #IDCheck pic.twitter.com/NyjfMGKQto — Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) December 5, 2022

This isn’t the first time the Monticello, Georgia, native has spoken out about voting. In 2020, she shared a Facebook post on National Voter Registration Day where she shared a quote from the late former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Ruth Bader Ginsburg while encouraging people to “vote,” “volunteer” and drive friends to the polls who need a ride.

“RBG, when asked how she would like to be remembered said, ‘…as someone who used whatever talent she had to do her work to the very best of her ability. And to help repair tears in her society, to make things a little better through the use of whatever ability she has,'” Yearwood shared at the time. “Let’s all do our part to try to make our communities better, to make our world better.”

Yearwood has put these words into action through multiple charity endeavors, having previously given back to her home state by participating in the 2009 National Women Build Week, helping crews of women learn how to build homes in Atlanta. Yearwood and her husband Garth Brooks are also avid supporters of Habitat For Humanity’s Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project and are set to lead a build in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2023.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images