Ella Langley Provides Phone Number, Tells Fans “Call Me!”

In 2025, Ella Langley teamed up with Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, and Joybeth Taylor to create the hit song “Choosin’ Texas.” Although the song brought a great deal of rumors surrounding Riley Green and Langley, that is another story. Falling in love with the new songs, fans helped “Choosin’ Texas” reach No. 1 on the US Hot Country Song chart. Becoming her first No. 1 hit, Langley decided to keep the momentum going as she revealed a countdown clock that had fans guessing what was next.

When visiting Langley’s website, fans are introduced to a countdown clock. Expected to end on Tuesday, January 27, the website included no information about what would happen when the clock hit zero. At the bottom of the clock was a message saying “call me.” It added a number – “334-490-9919.” For those not wanting to call the number – don’t worry, it only presented callers with the ability to get updates via text.

While the clock could reveal a new song, tour, or even album, Langley stayed silent on social media. Her recent post showed the singer performing “Choosin’ Texas.” She thanked fans for their continued support that allowed her to chase her dream. “Every. Single. Day. Y’all are blowing me away with your love for this song. We knew it was special the day we wrote it, but wow, I coulda never even imagined what’s happening right now.”

Ella Langley Made The Right Decision “Choosin’ Texas”

The shock that Langley felt came after “Choosin Texas” dominated the charts. While snagging the top spot on the US Hot Country Songs chart was a major achievement, Langley made a little history with the new song.

Climbing to No. 5 on the all-genre Hot 100, Langley became only the twelfth woman since 2000 to score in the Top 10 on the chart.

Although excited for the future and her career, Langley wasn’t rushing to the studio. “I think there’s something to be said in taking your time in making the record and taking the time to put all those pieces into place where it can last a long time. Last in a way where fans can keep digging into it and digging into it and finding new songs that they love and finding new little pieces about the record that’s different.”

Allowing the creative process to happen naturally, only time will tell what Langley has in store for 2026. But no matter what she announces, it is sure to be met with eager anticipation from her growing fanbase.



(Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)