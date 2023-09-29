Taylor Swift Inspires Heinz to Release Limited-Edition “Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch” Dipping Sauce After Her Viral NFL Outing

At this point, we can all pretty much agree that this is Taylor Swift’s reality and we’re just living in it. It seems that the eyes of the world stay glued to every move the singer-songwriter makes. This includes more than her massive tour, rereleased albums, and budding relationships. It seems that even condiments are getting the (Taylor’s Version) treatment. Earlier this week, Heinz announced that they would rebrand one of their condiments in honor of the superstar.

It all started when Taylor Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium to watch her rumored beau, Travis Kelce, play. While taking in the game, Swift ate chicken tenders. A fan account tweeted that she was eating “a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch.” That tweet went viral and Heinz was able to capitalize on it.

🚨| Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch! pic.twitter.com/rpAOP2HFtT — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) September 24, 2023

On Tuesday, September 26, Heinz took to social media to announce a limited run of a Swift-inspired rebrand of one of their sauces. “It’s a new Era for Heinz. Introducing Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch. Limited-edition bottles coming soon,” the caption read.

The condiment giant didn’t go out of their way to create a brand-new dipping sauce, though. Instead, they’re rebranding “Kranch”, a tangy blend of ketchup and ranch dressing. A spokesperson for the brand spoke to The Independent about the limited-edition bottles.

“In honor of #Traylor, Heinz (Arrowhead Stadium’s supplier of both ketchup and ranch) is creating a ‘Taylor’s Version’ of its iconic Kranch sauce,” the spokesperson revealed. The corporation plans to release 100 of the rebranded bottles.

The spokesperson also explained how the company decided on the number of bottles to release. 100 is the sum of 13, Taylor Swift’s lucky number, and 87, Kelce’s jersey number.

At this time, Heinz has not stated when they plan to roll out the limited-edition condiment. However, with millions of loyal Swifties and only 100 bottles, they’re going to be hard to come by. Luckily, fans can still snack like Swift with a bottle of Kranch and some chicken tenders, even if they can’t get their hands on Taylor’s version of the sauce.

Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images