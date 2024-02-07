Fans Celebrate Return of “Drunk Taylor” as Swift Drinks Straight From the Bottle at GRAMMYs Afterparty

It would seem “Drunk Taylor” has returned. A video that appears to show pop icon Taylor Swift drinking liquor straight from the bottle at a GRAMMYs after-party is making the rounds on social media.

A Lot to Celebrate

It makes sense that Swift would have been in a celebratory mood. The “Anti-Hero” singer went home a 14-time GRAMMY award winner, with her 2022 album Midnights emerging victorious in the Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year categories. The latter was a historical win, as Swift officially became the first artist in Recording Academy history to take home the Album of the Year crown four times. In doing so, she bested Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra and Paul Simon, all three-time winners.

The new additions to her trophy cabinet weren’t the only reason it was good to be Swift Sunday night (Feb. 4.) During her first acceptance speech, the “Eras Tour” phenomenon announced her 11th studio album. The Tortured Poets Department is set for an April 19 release.

The Return of “Drunk Taylor?” Swift Embraces the Memes

Some fans praised the singer for letting loose and celebrating her wins. Other fans, however, seemed skeptical of the substance inside Swift’s bottle.

“she’s drinking her water and minding her business,” one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This wasn’t the first time Swift’s possible indulgence made the news. “Drunk Taylor” became a popular meme in 2019 after footage surfaced from a party the singer threw in Los Angeles.

Videos showed Swift in a bedazzled multi-colored dress, blonde hair artfully mussed, dancing and singing along to her own music, as well as Robyn’s “Dancing on My Own.”

“I f—ing love Cardi B,” Swift could be heard saying in one clip.

Swift herself has previously made jokes about her alcohol tolerance — or lack thereof. She’s also been known to jokingly embrace the “Drunk Taylor” moniker from time to time.

“I go from zero to legitimately thinking I’m a wizard within, like, two drinks,” she said during a 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Featured image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)