Taylor Swift Joins ‘Billionaire’s Club’ With Mammoth Eras Tour, Film, and ‘1989’ Re-release

After closing the first leg of her monumental Eras Tour in 2023, along with the release of her concert film, and the rerelease of her album 1989, Taylor Swift has now hit the billionaire mark. Swift’s combined net worth totals $1.1 billion, according to Bloomberg News analysis.

Videos by American Songwriter

Catalysts for Swift reaching the billion-dollar mark are the 53-date U.S. run of her Eras Tour, which generated $4.3 billion in the gross domestic product, in the U.S. The Eras tour grossed $2.2 billion in North America from ticket sales alone, according to QuestionPro. The will resume in November 2023 and run through 2024 with dates in Latin America, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the U.S.

Additionally, her concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, pulled in approximately $96 million at the box office in the United States and Canada, making it the highest-grossing concert film, domestically, for an opening weekend.

The 2023 release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) nearly a decade after it was originally released, has clearly catapulted Swift beyond the $1 billion mark. The album, which also featured five previously unreleased tracks, topped the Billboard 200 chart, along with her previous re-releases Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version) in 2021, and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), which was also released in 2023.

[RELATED: 8 Songs You Didn’t Know Taylor Swift Wrote for Other Artists]

At 33 years old, Swift’s music catalog has earned her an estimated worth of $400 million, along with an additional $370 million from merchandise and concert ticket sales since 2019. In addition, her net of more than $125 million from Spotify and YouTube, along with an extensive real estate portfolio and royalties from record sales, have pushed Swift into the $1 billion dollar zone.

Swift now joins Rihanna, who became a billionaire in 2021, through her business empire including her Fenty Beauty makeup line and Savage x Fenty lingerie line, along with Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who reached the same milestone in 2017.

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management