Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Breaks Guinness World Record, Becomes Highest-Grossing Music Tour in History

It has already been a huge year for Taylor Swift. She’s taken home awards, broken box office records with her concert film, and so much more. Yesterday (December 12), just one day before the megastar’s birthday, she received yet another accolade. Her Eras Tour broke a Guinness World Record.

On Tuesday, Guinness World Records announced that Swift’s Eras Tour has become the highest-grossing music tour in history. It is also the first tour to make more than $1 billion. The tour isn’t even over yet. Swift started the trek in March. She’ll wrap things up in December 2024. So, the pop sensation has already raked in more than a billion dollars and stands to double that by this time next year.

Before The Eras Tour, Sir Elton John’s Farewell Tour was the highest-grossing music tour. When it ended earlier this year, the final total was $939 million. To put things into perspective, the “Rocket Man” singer was on that tour for five years and played 382 shows. The Eras Tour has been rolling for less than nine months. Additionally, the tour only has a total of 151 shows worldwide.

Around 72,000 people show up to every stop on the Eras Tour. Tickets for the shows average about $238. This allows the tour to gross an estimated $17 million per show. At this rate. Swift is on track to pull in more than $2 billion in ticket sales alone before the tour is over.

Taylor Swift Breaks Records Set by Madonna, Beyoncé

Beyoncé embarked on her Renaissance Tour earlier this year. Between May and October, the tour earned $579 million. As a result, it became the highest-grossing music tour by a female artist. Before Beyoncé’ took the title, Madonna held it for fourteen years. Queen Bey only held the record for a short time, though. Swift’s tour far outperformed hers to become the biggest tour in the country.

In fact, The Eras Tour is so successful that it outsold the No. 2 and No. 3 highest-grossing tours in the country combined. Beyoncé and Bruce Springsteen & The E-Street Band hold those slots.

