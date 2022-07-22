Taylor Swift Joins HAIM On Stage for “Gasoline”/”Love Story” Mash-Up

Taylor Swift and HAIM added yet another collaboration to their belt, as the iconic singer joined the three-piece for a gig in London.

The former tourmates—HAIM opened for Swift during her 1989 World Tour in 2015 – thrilled the audience with a mash-up of their collaborative track “Gasoline” and Swift’s “Love Story” last night (July 21) at the 02 Arena.

Ahead of the show, Swift posted a TikTok teasing her guest appearance with a video of herself in matching all-black outfits with the band. Her caption reads, “Hitting copypaste on your friends’ looks.”

Later on into the set, Swift strolled out on stage in the same custom Louis Vuitton outfit, as the crowd erupted with cheers. “I heard that my girls were playing in London at the O2 and I thought, ‘I’m gonna have to see that.’ And it looks like there are about 20,000 other people that also thought that, too,” Swift said as she joined the group.

She added, “We had a thought, that if we were to do some sort of mashup, we could possibly maybe get you to sing the loudest that you have sung all night.” The crowd followed through on their end of the deal, rising to new heights as the mash-up got underway.

Casual Taylor Swift cameo in the @HAIMtheband concert! pic.twitter.com/lvuI2KfLKX — Ryan Bailey (@RyanJayBailey) July 21, 2022

The Haim sisters – Este, Danielle, and Alana – and Swift have remained close friends since their joint tour seven years ago. The group recently released two collaboration singles – “Gasoline” in 2020 as part of the band’s album Women in Music Pt. III and “No Body, No Crime” in 2021 for Swift’s evermore.

The HAIM show in London was the final stop on their U.K. tour before they head back home for a U.S. leg in the fall. Earlier this year, they shared a Paul Thomas Anderson-directed music video for “Lost Track.”

Meanwhile, Swift was last heard on her song for the Where the Crawdads Sing soundtrack, “Carolina.” She was also recently featured in the trailer for the impending film, Amsterdam.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame