Taylor Swift Postpones Brazil Concert for Extreme Heat

Taylor Swift on Saturday (November 18) postponed the second of her three shows at Estádio Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro, due to extreme heat. The heat index in the Brazilian city rose to as high as 139 degrees.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I’m writing this from my dressing room in the stadium,” Swift wrote on her Instagram story. “The decision has been made to postpone tonight’s show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio. The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to and always will come first.”

Check out her full post, below.

[RELATED: A Deeper Look at Taylor Swift’s 20 Billboard Music Award Nominations]

The decision to postpone the show came after an attendee at Friday’s show passed away prior to the concert starting. Ana Clara Benavides, 23, died of cardiorespiratory arrest, according to published reports.

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,” Swift commented on social media. “I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”

“I am not going to be able to speak about this from [the] stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it,” the post continued. “I want to say now that I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.”

Though Swift decided to still perform her first show in Brazil, she was noticeably fatigued from the heat. Swift could be seen trying to catch her breath towards the end of the show, performing songs from her Midnights era. She stopped the show multiple times to ensure her fans were properly hydrated.

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management