Taylor Swift Finally Performs “Cornelia Street” During Eras Tour in Mexico City

Taylor Swift’s Lover track “Cornelia Street” has long been a fan favorite. The track sees Swift mulling over memories of when she lived on that particular street in Manhattan. She dusted off the 2019 track for one of her Eras Tour shows in Mexico City.

“It’s about the things that took place, the memories that were made on that street,” Swift once said of the track. “Sometimes in our lives, we bond our memories to those places where those memories happened, it’s just something we do if we romanticize life, which I tend to do. And so, I wrote this song about going back over the memories of things that happened in this particular place, and it ended up being one of my favorite songs.”

Because of its intimate nature, Swifties have long loved the track – and patiently waited for it to be chosen as a “Surprise Song” during one of her Eras shows. The wait was officially over on Saturday night (August 26) when Swift decided to perform it in Mexico City.

“[For] the acoustic set of the Eras tour, I’m always trying to do songs that I either haven’t played live or haven’t played live in a long time,” Swift told the crowd (per Rolling Stone). “And I’ve really been trying to challenge myself to play a song that I haven’t played yet on the Eras Tour. You’ve been beyond patient and supportive, and it’s taken us this long to come here and play for you. So I wanted to play a song tonight that a lot of the fans have been requesting for the whole tour.”

The other surprise song of the night was “You’re On Your Own Kid” from Midnights. Swift has performed that track a number of times on the Eras Tour. Find clips of both performances in Mexico City, below.

Swift kicked off her international Eras dates on August 24. Swift will return to the U.S. in October for another slew of dates in Miami, New Orleans, and Indianapolis. Find her next run of U.S. dates, HERE.

