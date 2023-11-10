Taylor Swift Postpones Buenos Aires Show Due to “Chaotic” Weather

In a truly rare event, Taylor Swift has postponed her upcoming show in Buenos Aires, Argentina due to extreme weather. She announced the cancelation and rescheduled date with a post on X, writing, “I love a rain show but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew.” She continued, “We’ve rescheduled tonight’s Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert.” She concluded on a positive note, writing, “Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer!!”

Swift rarely reschedules concerts, preferring to put on a show rain or shine. So, the weather must be abysmal in Buenos Aires to warrant this reschedule. The good news for Swifties, though, is they don’t have to wait too long to see the show.

More good news is Swift has earned herself six Grammy Award nominations, which were announced today. She’s nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album with Midnights, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Solo Pop Performance with “Anti-Hero,” and Best Pop Duo-Group Performance for “Karma” with Ice Spice.

The numerous nominations are a great cap to an amazing year for Swift, and it’s almost hard to comprehend how she can top this in 2024. She’s also been named Apple Music’s Artist of the Year, broken her own record twice with the re-release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version), embarked on her globe-trotting Eras Tour, and released the concert movie Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, breaking copious box office records. There seems to be nothing Taylor Swift can’t do.

Still, music executives are hoping no one else attempts to re-release their own versions of past records like Swift has. It seems to be so successful solely because of the celebrity status Swift holds, not to mention her hoards of Swifties showering her with support. Re-releasing entire albums on this scale seems to be a situation unique to Swift, and there is less of a chance someone else doing the same thing would be met with such blanket acceptance.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management