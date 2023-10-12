Taylor Swift Reacts to Beyoncé Attending ‘The Eras Tour’ Concert Film Premiere at the Grove: “Tonight Was Like an Actual Fairytale”

The Eras Tour was, without a doubt, the biggest tour on the road this year. So it comes as no surprise that the Los Angeles premiere of The Eras Tour concert film was a star-studded event. Stars like Beyoncé, Maren Morris, and Hayley Kiyoko were in attendance for Taylor Swift’s big night.

Videos by American Songwriter

According to Variety, several A-listers walked the red carpet at the Grove in Los Angeles last night. Adam Sandler, Flava Flav, Julia Garner, Karamo Brown, Becca Tilly, and more were in attendance. There were also plenty of lucky Swifties who were over the moon to be at the premiere.

However, the combined star power of Swift and Beyoncé easily outshined the rest of the stars at the Grove. They are two of the most influential and impactful artists in the industry today. More than that, Swift has been looking up to Mrs. Carter for years.

As a result, Swift couldn’t pass up the opportunity to spend a little time with Bey. The pair posed for red carpet photos together. Later in the night, Swift posted a video of them eating popcorn and posing together in theater seats. Their hang time wasn’t all about photo ops, though. The New York Times writer Kyle Buchanan reported that Swift and Beyoncé had dinner together before the event.

In her post, Swift let the world know how much it meant for her to see Beyoncé at the premiere. “I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without Beyoncé’s influence,” she wrote. “The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit, her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career,” she added.

Swift finished the post by saying, “The fact that she showed up was like an actual fairytale.”

Before the event, Swift shared her excitement and gratitude for the premiere. “I can’t thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour. And the best part is, it’s an adventure we’re still on together.

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS