Taylor Swift Reveals 2nd ‘Midnights’ Billboard in London

In just a few short days, we will be gifted Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album, Midnights, and Swift has her finger on the teaser trigger. On Monday (Oct. 17), Swift revealed her first line of lyrics from the impending album via a billboard in Times Square that read, I should not be left to my own devices.

The lyric reveal was done in collaboration with Spotify, which posted the reveal on social media, hinting at further billboards down the road. Turns out, we didn’t have to wait too long, as another billboard popped up this Tuesday morning (Oct. 18) as the clock struck midnight in London.

In a similar fashion to the first reveal, the billboard illuminated with the words “Taylor Swift’s Midnights” before switching over to a line of lyrics: I polish up real nice.

Even before the billboard popped up, Spotify teased that England would be the location of the 2nd announcement. In a tweet, they included a play on Swift’s Lover track “London Boy” writing, “So I guess all the rumors are true/You know I love a London bo(ard)/Bo(ard), I fancy you.”

Alongside the lyric reveal, U.K. Swifties were driven to pre-order the album to receive “special presale code access” for a “yet to be announced” tour for the album.

Spotify’s Midnights pre-save page was also updated yesterday with a video of Swift explaining what inspired the album. “I’m going to be telling you five things that kept me up at night and helped inspire the Midnights album,” the video starts. “The first thing… is self-loathing.” The second, she revealed is a familiar face in the Swift sphere – “fantasizing about revenge.”

As a recap for what’s to come during album release week: On Thursday (Oct. 20), the album’s teaser trailer will be revealed during the third quarter of the NFL game on Prime Video. Soon after the album’s release on Oct. 21 will be a “special, very chaotic surprise” and a music video for “Anti-Hero.” On Oct. 25, another music video will drop for a song not yet revealed.