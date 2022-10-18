Yungblud Selling Necklaces Made Out of His Chewed Gum

English alt-rocker Yungblud seems to be in on the well-kept secret: nothing makes jewelry sparkle like a little DNA.

The artist has recently teamed up with chewing gum brand, 5 Gum, and jewelry artist Greg Yuna for a line of statement-making necklaces like no other.

With proceeds going toward the National Independent Venue Foundation (NIVF), fans can bid on a one-of-a-kind necklace containing the used chewing gum of the “Tissues” artist.

“I love these jewelry pieces that Greg Yuna created,” Yungblud said in a statement. “His work is next level and the fact that some of my fans will have the chance to own a little piece of history is amazing.”

Known as the “Masterpieces” collection, according to Consequence, 15 necklaces see the gum encased in Lucite. The pendant features white diamonds and a charm engraved with the gum company’s logo, dangling from a 14K white gold chain. The jewelry comes with a certificate of authentication along with a limited-edition pack of 5 gum, featuring Yungblud’s image.

A sponsor of his recent US tour, 5 Gum was the artist’s chew of choice before he hit the stage every night. “I loved this tour with 5 Gum and I couldn’t think of a better way to have celebrated the release of my album than by hitting as many cities in the US as I could and seeing as many of my fans as possible. Playing these new songs for the first time in these beautiful record stores was an experience I’ll never forget.”

The necklace collection is up for bid on eBay through Oct. 26.

Yungblud just released his self-titled third studio album, in which “the music remains unflinching and incisive while making for a compelling and cohesive effort overall” as reviewed by American Songwriter.

Check out a recent single that features samplings from fellow-Brit rockers, The Cure.

