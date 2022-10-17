Taylor Swift Reveals First ‘Midnights’ Lyrics in Times Square

With her highly anticipated 10th studio album set to release this week, Taylor Swift has been steadily unveiling information about the record. She recently revealed all 13 of the track titles on Tik Tok with a game she dubbed “Midnights Mayhem With Me.” Now that the titles are all sorted out, she’s moving on to more finite details—the lyrics.

Monday (Oct. 17), Swift decided to reveal a line of lyrics in Times Square as soon as the clock struck, you guessed it, midnight.

At exactly 12 midnight, a lavender haze took over a huge billboard in NYC with the words “Taylor Swift’s Midnights” written at the top. Soon after, the screen shifted over to what fans are assuming is a line from one of the tracks, I should not be left to my own devices.

Spotify’s official Instagram account then posted footage of the moment for anyone who missed out on seeing it in person. “When the clock struck Midnight in NYC, lyrics from #TSMidnighTS made their first appearance. Where to next?” the caption read, hinting that more reveals might be popping up in different locations.

Along with the lyric snippet, Swift shared her plan for releasing the album. On Thursday (Oct. 20), the album’s teaser trailer will be revealed during the third quarter of the NFL game on Prime Video. Soon after the album’s release on Oct. 21 will be a “special, very chaotic surprise” and a music video for “Anti-Hero.” On Oct. 25, another music video will drop for a song not yet revealed.

The pop icon has been releasing previous-unreleased tracks with her “Taylor’s Version” re-recordings and has lent her pen to a few feature film theme songs, but Midnights will be Swift’s first release full of original material since Evermore in 2020. The full album will be out digitally on Oct. 21, while a Target Exclusive edition will include additional tracks.

