Taylor Swift Shares Sultry Video for “Lavender Haze”

Taylor Swift has shared a video for another one of her Midnights tracks, “Lavendar Haze.” The sultry video was written and directed by Swift.

The video sees the singer amid the ’70s-inspired room that was used for the album’s promotional imagery. She wakes up next to her partner – played by transgender model Laith Ashley – and quickly starts to become intoxicated by the titular haze.

As the video rolls on, Swift crawls through a maze of lavender, dances in a fur coat while huffing clock-shaped smoke and treads through a purple-colored pool. Check out the video below.

“Lavender Haze” is one of the songs confirmed to be about Swift’s boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn. She revealed the inspiration behind the track in an Instagram video a few weeks before the album dropped.

“When you’re in the lavender haze, you’ll do anything to stay there,” she said. “I happened upon the phrase Lavender Haze when I was watching Mad Men, and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool. It turns out that it’s a common phrase used in the ’50s where they would just describe being in love, like, you were in the lavender haze, and that meant that you were in that all-encompassing love glow, and I thought that was really beautiful.”

The video for “Lavender Haze” follows the visuals for “Anti-Hero” and “Bejeweled,” also written and directed by Swift.

With the release of Midnights, Swift became the first artist to top Billboard‘s Radio Songs chart in the 2000s, 2010s and 2020s. “Anti-Hero” serves as her latest No. 1, which is her seventh overall on that particular chart.

The milestone ties her up with Maroon 5, Katy Perry, and Usher for fourth place for most No. 1s on the chart. Rihanna is currently in first place with 12 No. 1 songs, followed by Mariah Carey with 11 and Bruno Mars with nine.

Photo: Beth Garrabrant **Universal Music Group