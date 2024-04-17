Taylor Swift Teams Up With Spotify to Launch ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Library Pop-Up

To celebrate the release of the forthcoming album The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift has teamed up with Spotify to design a library-style pop-up experience in Los Angeles from Aril 16 to April 18. Fans can read from a curated collection of poetry that reflects the direction of the album, as well as other books and visual media.

Videos by American Songwriter

The pop-up library is located at The Grove in L.A., and will feature different content each day. Spotify is getting in on the action by posting about the installation on social media, as well as updating the album’s page on the app with Easter eggs and surprises that fans find at the pop-up.

“This campaign is a continuation of the work we’ve done in support of Taylor over her past few album releases,” Jackie Augustus, who works for Spotify’s Country & Folk Artist Partnerships, told Billboard. “The way Taylor’s fans connect with and champion her music is unlike any other. We’re excited to bring this album activation to life for Swifties in LA this week.”

[RELATED: Here’s What Fans Are Expecting for Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’]

Taylor Swift is Hard At Work Promoting Her Upcoming Album

Swift has been hyping up the release of her newest album consistently on Apple Music as well. She released five playlists curated from her previous album called “stages of heartbreak.” The playlists were named after taglines from her deluxe editions, like “I Love You, It’s Ruining My Life,” and “You Don’t Get To Tell Me About Sad.” The final playlist is titled “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart,” referencing the track of the same name on The Tortured Poets Department.

“This is a list of songs about getting so caught up in the idea of something that you have a hard time seeing the red flags, possibly resulting in moments of denial and maybe a little bit of delusion,” said Swift in a statement. “Results may vary.”

Additionally, she hid one-word clues about the album in the lyrics of older songs on Apple Music. One word is revealed daily, with the entire message released on April 18 before the album drops. Taylor Sift is known for elaborate album drops and Easter eggs, so it’s no surprise that she’s pulled out all the stops for this upcoming album.

Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for iHeartMedia