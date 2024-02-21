Who’s Coming Up On ‘Saturday Night Live’? Musical Guests, Hosts, and More

Saturday Night Live recently revealed the hosts and musical guests for March 2 and 9, and fans are going nuts in the comments of the Instagram announcement. For March 2, Sydney Sweeney is hosting with Kacey Musgraves as the musical guest. On March 9, Josh Brolin with host with Ariana Grande as musical guest.

Fans went ballistic at the Ariana Grande reveal, sharing their excitement with each other in the comments. Grande’s last live performance was in 2021, and she hasn’t released new music since 2020 when she released Positions. Her forthcoming album is titled Eternal Sunshine and features the single “Yes, and?”

One person was a little critical of the overwhelming excitement, writing, “I get being excited to see your favorite musical guest but yall acting like she hasn’t been outside in the public eye in decades.” Fans replied in defense, writing, “she’s hasn’t done a live performance since 2021, and this is her first album coming out next month since 2020. we are excited!!” and “she literally hasnt done anything since early 2021” with a crying emoji.

While others claimed it’s normal for bands and artists to take years between albums, fans were quick to clarify that it’s not normal for Ariana Grande. “[It’s] not [normal] for ariana tho. She normally comes back within 6 months or a year its nearly been 4 years with no new album WE WILL BE EXCITED.”

Kacey Musgraves is also set to appear on Saturday Night Live. There’s a possibility she will perform her new single “Deeper Well” from her forthcoming album of the same name.

Musgraves recently spoke with Apple Music 1 about the new album and how she’s worked to perfect her sound for this new project. She first spoke about her previous album, Star-Crossed, from 2021. “That album was definitely a more specific thing,” she said. “It was post-divorce, it was really specific to that relationship, and it was something, creatively, that I felt like I really needed to do. And it was me playing with different harsher sounds and synths and stuff, and having fun.”

She then spoke about Deeper Well. “I think I was craving a bit of some softer songs,” she explained. “I didn’t even know what I wanted to do, but I knew that I wanted to get back to that organic wooden instrument place and just no punches pulled. Not that I ever tried to do that, I’m just saying just songs, classic songs.”

Featured Images by Timothy Norris/FilmMagic; Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy