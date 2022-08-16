Taylor Swift to Be Honored as NSAI’s Songwriter-Artist of the Decade

The Nashville Songwriters Association International revealed on Monday (August 15) that they will honor Taylor Swift as their “Songwriter-Artist of the Decade.” The country-star-turned-pop-icon will be recognized at the NSAI ceremony on September 20 at the historic Ryman Auditorium.

Swift, who writes or co-writes all of her songs, has clinched 11 Grammy Awards and is the only female artist in history to win the Grammy Award for “Album of the Year” three times. The NSAI has honored Swift in the past with three “10 Songs I Wish I’d Written” awards for “Lover” (2017), “Better Man” (2015), and Shake It Off (2015).

Keith Urban shared a statement about Swift’s unparalleled writing contributions saying, “A good songwriter can have you see the flowers in a song. A great songwriter can have you see and feel them. But, a truly gifted songwriter’s songwriter will have you see, feel and smell those roses in the window. That’s Taylor.”

He continued, “When she sings ‘memorized the creaks in the floor,’ I’m there in a house with so many immediate details of my own – I’m hooked. In a time where a song can have a dozen writers, the above-mentioned song “Cornelia Street” (one of my all-time fave Tay songs) is one of many with just one. Taylor Swift. She’s the real … deal!!!!”

Songwriter Ashely Gorley will be honored alongside Swift at the ceremony. Gorley has been NSAI’s “Songwriter of the Year” five times in the past eight years. He has also made the “10 Songs I Wish I’d Written” list three times for “I Lived It” (recorded by Blake Shelton), “Marry Me” (recorded by Thomas Rhett), and “Dirt On My Boots (recorded by Jon Pardi).

“I have so much respect for Ashley Gorley,” Thomas Rhett said in a statement. “His talent as a songwriter is obvious, but his work ethic combined with that talent is truly inspirational. He’s one of the hardest working and most passionate people in town and truly deserves this honor.”

The evening will also honor the 2022 song, songwriter, and songwriter-artist of the year. Garth Brooks will receive the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award while Sony Music Publishing Chairman & CEO Jon Platt will receive the NSAI President’s Keystone Award.

Performers for the awards include Luke Combs, Little Big Town, Jordan Davis, Pat Alger, Tony Arata, Babyface, Kent Blazy, Jacob David, GAYLE, HARDY, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins, Matt McGinn, Thomas Rhett, Matt Rogers, Jenn Schott, Nathan Spicer, and Matthew West.

(Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)