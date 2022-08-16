Meghan Trainor Releases New Acoustic Version of “Bad For Me”

Superstar songwriter and performer Meghan Trainor has released a new acoustic version of her single, “Bad For Me,” featuring Teddy Swims.

Fans can check out the new stripped-down tune and accompanying music video below.

The song itself features Trainor’s crystal clear vocals displayed over piano and acoustic six-string. It showcases her knack for lyricism and wordplay and offers yet another reason why she’s one of the most sought-after pop artists of the 2020s.

The new track comes as the Grammy Award-winning Trainor has announced her upcoming hew full-length record, Takin’ It Back, which is set to drop on October 21 via Epic Records.

According to a press statement, “Earlier this summer, Meghan announced her anxiously awaited fourth full-length album, Takin’ It Back, arriving October 21st, 2022 via Epic Records. This time around, she made a conscious decision to harken back to the signature sound she introduced on her 2015 full-length debut, TITLE, and bring it forward to today.”

Fans can pre-order Trainor’s new record HERE. And check out the tracklist for the 15-song LP below.

“To bring the record to life, she worked closely alongside a ‘core squad’ of Gian Stone, Federico Vindver, Sean Douglas, and little brother Justin Trainor out of her own home studio,” the press statement read. “Musically, she integrates doo-wop and classic harmonies into one anthem after another taking you through her journey into marriage, motherhood, and achieving a new level of confidence.”

Takin’ It Back Tracklist:

Sensitive ft. Scott Hoying Made You Look Takin’ It Back Don’t I Make It Look Easy Shook Bad For Me ft. Teddy Swims Superwoman Rainbow Breezy ft. Theron Theron Mama Wanna Mambo ft. Natti Natasha and Arturo Sandoval Drama Queen While You’re Young Lucky Dance About It Final Breath

Photo by Lauren Dunn / Courtesy BB Gun Press