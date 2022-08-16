Meghan Trainor Releases New Acoustic Version of “Bad For Me”

Superstar songwriter and performer Meghan Trainor has released a new acoustic version of her single, “Bad For Me,” featuring Teddy Swims.
Fans can check out the new stripped-down tune and accompanying music video below.
The song itself features Trainor’s crystal clear vocals displayed over piano and acoustic six-string. It showcases her knack for lyricism and wordplay and offers yet another reason why she’s one of the most sought-after pop artists of the 2020s.
The new track comes as the Grammy Award-winning Trainor has announced her upcoming hew full-length record, Takin’ It Back, which is set to drop on October 21 via Epic Records.
According to a press statement, “Earlier this summer, Meghan announced her anxiously awaited fourth full-length album, Takin’ It Back, arriving October 21st, 2022 via Epic Records. This time around, she made a conscious decision to harken back to the signature sound she introduced on her 2015 full-length debut, TITLE, and bring it forward to today.”
Fans can pre-order Trainor’s new record HERE. And check out the tracklist for the 15-song LP below.
“To bring the record to life, she worked closely alongside a ‘core squad’ of Gian Stone, Federico Vindver, Sean Douglas, and little brother Justin Trainor out of her own home studio,” the press statement read. “Musically, she integrates doo-wop and classic harmonies into one anthem after another taking you through her journey into marriage, motherhood, and achieving a new level of confidence.”
Takin’ It Back Tracklist:
- Sensitive ft. Scott Hoying
- Made You Look
- Takin’ It Back
- Don’t I Make It Look Easy
- Shook
- Bad For Me ft. Teddy Swims
- Superwoman
- Rainbow
- Breezy ft. Theron Theron
- Mama Wanna Mambo ft. Natti Natasha and Arturo Sandoval
- Drama Queen
- While You’re Young
- Lucky
- Dance About It
- Final Breath
Photo by Lauren Dunn / Courtesy BB Gun Press