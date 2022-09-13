Taylor Swift to Release Three ‘Midnights’ Bonus Tracks On Target Exclusive Edition

Taylor Swift is feeding her fan base well these days after having announced an impending album release. Midnights is slated for release on October 21 and Swift has already previously announced four editions of the record. Now, Swifties are in for even more of a treat with three additional tracks coming via a Target Exclusive Edition.

Swift and the retail chain are long-time collaborators. Target announced today, September 13, (a little nod to Swift’s favorite number there) that it will carry an exclusive lavender pressing of Midnights on both vinyl and CD. In addition to the special aesthetics, the Target edition will feature three additional songs taking the tracklist up to 16.

Swift has released renders of the four distinct album covers for Midnights with placeholder text along the side. However, an image of the Target-exclusive CD offers a peak into what Swift has in store. Two of the three additional songs are identified as remixes. Swift hasn’t confirmed whether or not the additional tracks will make their way onto streaming platforms following the album’s release.

Swift has regularly teamed up with Target for her album releases, starting with The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection in 2007. The Target-exclusive version of Reputation included one of two special magazines that contained handwritten lyrics, photos, and artwork from Swift herself. Beginning with Lover in 2019, Swift began releasing vinyl editions of her album through the retailer. The vinyl editions have all been red in the past as an homage to the store’s logo. The lavender Midnights record marks the first time Swift has released a non-red vinyl.

While gearing up for the release of Midnights, Swift has been on the promotional tour for her short film, All Too Well. During a fan-packed panel at the Toronto International Film Festival, Swift dropped massive hints about the meaning behind the 10-minute track.