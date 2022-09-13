Watch: Ozzy Osbourne Releases His NFL Half-Time Performance in Full

Last week, Ozzy Osbourne fans were in a tizzy after NBC opted to only air a few seconds of his half-time show during the Rams-Bills game—Osbourne’s first performance on a U.S. stage in nearly three years. Osbourne performed the title track off his new album, “Patient Number 9.”

Now, Osbourne has released a video of the full performance with both “Patient Number 9” and “Crazy Train.” The singer’s backing band for the gig consisted of producer Andrew Watt on guitar, Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney and Osbourne’s longtime drummer, Tommy Clufetos. Guitarist Zakk Wylde joined the group for “Crazy Train.”

A spokesperson for NFL recently commented on the decision to only air a few seconds, saying “For regular season NFL games, halftime acts are designed to entertain fans in the stadium. In some cases, our broadcast partners will air a short portion of a halftime performance, which occurred yesterday, but ultimately, these acts are meant for in-stadium fans.”

The performance in California comes as Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have decided to leave America and return home to England. The couple says that have become exhausted with the string of mass shootings in the U.S.

“Everything’s fucking ridiculous there,” Ozzy said in regards to the U.S. “I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy.”

“And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn [an L.A. cemetery favored by many celebrities in the entertainment industry],” he continued. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying that, if my wife said we’ve got to go and live in Timbuktu, I’ll go… But, no, it’s just time for me to come home.”

