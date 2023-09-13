Taylor Swift Takes Home Video of the Year for “Anti-Hero” at the VMAs

Taylor Swift has taken home the most coveted award at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards: Video of the Year. It was one of many wins for Swift who is undoubtedly the biggest winner of the night. The nod makes her the first and only artist to win Video of the Year four times.

Swift took home the final award of the night for “Anti-Hero.” The Midnights cut also won Best Direction, Best Pop, and Song of the Year.

“This is unbelievable,” Swift said while accepting her award. “I just want to say the fact that this is a fan-voted award means so much to me.

“It’s really felt like the adventure of a lifetime, this past year,” she added. “I cannot believe that it was a year ago at the VMAs that I announced Midnights. All I have to say tonight is ‘Thank you.’ I am blown away. I love you so much.”

The self-directed visual sees Swift confront the worst version of herself. She smashes guitars, breaks up parties, and gets one over on her greedy future kids.

Swift previously called “Anti-Hero” one of her favorite songs she has ever written. It has since broken records for her, becoming her seventh No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The milestone puts her in league with Maroon 5, Katy Perry, and Usher. Swift and these artists are tied for fourth place for most No. 1 songs on the chart.

Swift earned a whopping eight nominations during this year’s VMAs. On top of the awards she won during the broadcast, Swift was also nominated for Artist of the Year, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, and Best Editing.

Swift’s previous wins for Video of the Year were for All Too Well: The Short Film, “Bad Blood,” and “You Need to Calm Down.”

CONGRATS TO TAYLOR SWIFT FOR WINNING VIDEO OF THE YEAR, ANTI-HERO AND FOR THE SECOND YEAR IN A ROW, 4TH #VMAs OF THE NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/7xtS4Qvl4M — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) September 13, 2023

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV)