Smashing Pumpkins Announce North American Tour This Fall

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced a North American arena tour this fall. The Spirits On Fire Tour will begin on October 2 in Dallas, Texas, concluding on November 19 in L.A.

Joining the iconic outfit across the tour is special guest Jane’s Addiction, with Poppy to open on select dates. Both bands revealed the exciting news this morning on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

To celebrate the news of the tour, the band will appear at the TCL Chinese Theater to add their handprints to the long list of stars featured on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, followed by a performance on CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden (May 12).

In 2018, the band embarked on one of their most successful tours ever, the Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour. Their latest full-length double album, CYR (2020), was prolific as ever upon its release. In addition to the tour’s announcement, the band teased the possibility of more music in 2022.

The Spirits On Fire Tour tickets go on sale Friday, May 13 at 10 am local. For tickets and more details, go HERE.

SMASHING PUMPKINS NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

October 2 @ American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX**

October 3 @ Toyota Center in Houston, TX**

October 5 @ Moody Center in Austin, TX**

October 7 @ Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL**

October 8 @ Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, FL**

October 10 @ Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN**

October 11 @ State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA**

October 13 @ Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT**

October 14 @ UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY**

October 16 @ TD Garden in Boston, MA**

October 18 @ Capital One Arena in Washington, DC**

October 19 @ Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY**

October 21 @ Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA**

October 22 @ PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburg, PA*^

October 24 @ Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON**

October 26 @ Bell Centre in Montreal, QC**

October 27 @ Centre Videotron in Quebec City, QC**

October 29 @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH*^

October 30 @ Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI**

November 1 @ Enterprise Center in Saint Louis, MI**

November 4 @ Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, MN**

November 5 @ United Center in Chicago, IL**

November 7 @ Ball Arena in Denver, CO**

November 9 @ Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA**

November 11 @ Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC**

November 12 @ Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA**

November 13 @ Moda Center in Portland, OR**

November 15 @ Chase Center in San Fransico, CA**

November 16 @ Honda Center in Anaheim, CA**

November 18 @ Footprint Center in Pheonix, AZ**

November 19 @ Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA**

** with guests Jane’s Addiction + opener Poppy

*^ with guests Jane’s Addiction + opener Meg Myers

Photo Credit Paul Elledge