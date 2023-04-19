Alicia Keys to Jet Off on Keys to the Summer Tour

Alicia Keys is stepping into the round.

The versatile singer has announced dates for her 2023 Keys to the Summer Tour. The 22-date trek sees her performing in the round for the first time on a 360-degree stage that puts her in the middle of the audience, “which will allow fans to experience her live performance in an entirely new and exhilarating way,” according to a press release. Keys teamed up with Diane Martel, director of the music videos for two of her biggest hits “If I Ain’t Got You” and “Like You’ll Never See Me Again,” and creative designer for live music and theatre Chiara Stephenson to create the staging concept.

Kicking off on June 28 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Keys will travel across North America throughout the summer visiting major cities such as Atlanta, Georgia; Memphis, Tennessee; Washington, DC; Boston, Massachusetts; Austin, Texas; Toronto, Canada; and Denver, Colorado before concluding on August 2 in Los Angeles, California, at the Kia Forum. Tickets for the Keys to the Summer Tour go on sale Friday (April 21) at 9 a.m. local time.

“KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR, I’m about to bring you these NEW VIBRATIONNNSSSS,” Keys cheers on Instagram. “My first ever 360 tour!! Where are you pullin’ up to rock with me?”

The “Karma” singer is also in the midst of The Alicia + Keys World Tour that heads to Latin America for eight shows in May. The Latin American leg begins on May 3 in Brazil and will visit Argentina, Chile and Colombia before concluding with a three-night stay in Mexico.

“Latin America Fam!!” she shares on Instagram. “This is finally happening!!!!!!!!!! I’ve been dreaming about this and you’ve been asking me about this!! We had to make it happen!!! I can’t wait to see you and lose ourselves in the music!!”

Keys to the Summer Tour Dates:

June 28 Ft. Lauderdale, FL FLA Live Arena

June 30 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

July 2 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

July 3 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

July 5 Memphis, TN FedExForum

July 7 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

July 9 Boston, MA TD Garden

July 10 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

July 12 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

July 14 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

July 15 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

July 17 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

July 18 Chicago, IL United Center

July 20 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

July 21 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

July 23 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

July 24 Austin, TX Moody Center

July 27 Denver, CO Ball Arena

July 28 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center

July 30 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

August 1 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena

August 2 Los Angeles, CA The KIA Forum

