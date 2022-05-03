Travis Tritt and Chris Janson Announce Co-Headlining “Can’t Miss Tour”

Country music heavyweights Travis Tritt and Chris Janson are teaming up for a co-headlining tour across the U.S. this fall. Their “Can’t Miss Tour” will kick off on October 7 in Huntington, West Virginia and conclude on November 19 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Joining the platinum-selling artists are newcomers War Hippies – the newly formed duo of Scooter Brown and Donnie Reis.

Dates along the run include Charlotte, Clearwater and Tupelo. You can find the full tour dates below, with more to be added at a later date.

“I’m really looking forward to the ‘Can’t Miss Tour’ with Chris this Fall,” Tritt said of the run. “Our high-energy performances complement each other so well. Audiences are going to be thoroughly entertained.”

Janson added, “Excited to be out touring with one of my favorites. It’s gonna be a rowdy fall, and I’m looking forward to it!”

The tour announcement comes with the release of Janson’s fourth studio album, All In. The highly anticipated LP features a collaboration with Tritt titled “Things You Can’t Live Without.”

Last year, Tritt released his first original full-length album in more than a decade, Set in Stone. The Americana-laced LP has earned over a million streams for the Georgia native.

TRAVIS TRITT AND CHRIS JANSON’S 2022 TOUR DATES

October 7 @ Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, WV

October 8 @ Covelli Centre in Youngstown, OH

October 9 @ PPL Center in Allentown, PA

October 13 @ First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, AR

October 14 @ Texas Trust CU Theater Grand Prairie, TX

October 20 @ BB&T Arena in Highland Heights, KY

October 22 @ The Corbin Arena in Corbin, KY

October 23 @ Bojangles’ Coliseum in Charlotte, NC

October 27 @ Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, FL

October 28 @ Hertz Arena in Estero, FL

October 29 @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater in Pompano Beach, FL

November 5 @ Altria Theater in Richmond, VA

November 11 @ BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo, MS

November 19 @ Gas South Arena in Atlanta, GA

Photo by David Abbott Courtesy Aristo PR