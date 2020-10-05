If you look at the comments on the music video for Tedy’s most recent release, “Boys Don’t Cry,” many make the claim that they came from TikTok but stayed for the music.



Crowned with the title of “Reaction King” from his days on YouTube, it’s no secret that Tedy is attuned to what the public wants to see on social media, but he also inhibits the unique quality of knowing exactly what the public needs to hear.



On “Boys Don’t Cry,” Tedy delivers a raucously emotive track that comes from a place of deep personal resonance and sheds light on the emotional needs of everyone, including boys.



“I was in the studio with Mike Sonier and DCF and I wanted to open up about my past and how it affected me. The song just came as a result of that. Also, being able to include topics such as toxic masculinity in it was a bonus. I wanted to explore subjects I think people can relate to, but aren’t talked about enough,” he explains.



With an already highly emotional track, the music video evokes a visceral reaction as it shows Tedy being held hostage with a noose around his neck being beat up by various of his own personal demons. He pleads with them, sharing that all he wants is to “feel something”.



Ultimately prevailing, he hopes other young boys will follow suit.



Part of the reason Tedy is so adept at creating versatile and moving music relies on the fact that he has had to move around so much growing up.



“I was born in Haïti, moved to Florida at age nine, and then to Montréal at 17. They all feel like home and like a hometown to me. They are all very much a part of me.”



His experiences and explorations of diverse perspectives have never stifled him but work as a creative propellant for his artistic endeavors.



Although Tedy has only been in the music business for a few years, he has been able to climb the ladder with swift success. The key to his prosperity: having something to say.



“Whether it’s a feeling that I want to get out into the world. Things that I see people doing and I don’t understand why. When I’m questioning things but in general I think I write my best. When I feel like I can truly connect with someone with the topic I am writing about, it pushes me to make it as good as I can,” he says.



As far as his raucous and relatable tune, he hopes his listeners will learn, “That it is okay to feel. Emotion isn’t weakness. Be who you want to be! It’s hard but trying even if you fail over and over is the most important thing! Never give up!”



His message, while strong, is coupled with the powerful narrative of his own experience.



If it hadn’t been for his healthy relationship with his own emotions, guiding him towards deeper depths within himself and away from his YouTube stardom, he might have never become the trailblazing pop artist he is today.



Check out the music video for “Boys Don’t Cry” below.

