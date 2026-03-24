Teenage ‘American Idol’ Contestant Duets With Brad Paisley Before Nailing a Tim McGraw Cover

Lucas Leon just got to live out some of his biggest dreams on American Idol.

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Ahead of his second performance in Hawaii, the teenager got to meet with advisors Brad Paisley and Keke Palmer to help him prepare.

Leon was particularly excited to meet Paisley, as he often plays the singer’s track, “I’m Gonna Miss Her,” at his gigs around town.

“I play the farmer’s market a lot in Nashville. It gets the tips,” Leon told Paisley of the 2002 track, which the men proceeded to play together.

“I’m a big of Brad just because his guitar playing, his singing, his songwriting, his stage presence, everything about him,” Leon told the cameras.

Paisley was clearly touched by Leon’s affection, and proceeded to make a sweet offer to the tenn.

“I’m sure I’ll be on the Opry in the next couple of months,” Paisley said. “Maybe you can come to that and then we can walk around backstage.”

Leon quickly expressed his excitement at the prospect, before revealing that he’d be playing Tim McGraw’s “Just to See You Smile” for his next Idol performance.

Paisley was a fan of the choice, and told the teen that it’s one of his favorite songs every written. After hearing Leon perform the number, Paisley praised him for his heartfelt interpretation that didn’t try to copy McGraw.

“They say don’t meet your heroes, but I’m really glad I met Brad,” Leon told the cameras. “I’m hoping I can take his advice with me on the stage.”

Lucas Leon Performs “Just to See You Smile” on American Idol

Leon proceeded to do just that during his performance, and earned praise from all the judges.

“You made that so comfortable,” Lionel Richie said. “I almost forgot that you were a contestant. That’s what you want… What you just performed there was about as natural as you’re ever gonna get. It was fantastic.”

Palmer agreed, telling Leon, “You really transported us into your world.”

“Your voice is powerful, it is beautiful,” Carrie Underwood agreed. “There is something really special about the simplicity… It’s just so easy to listen to you and watch you. I loved it.”

Luke Bryan was the last to speak, telling Leon that he keeps “knocking every performance out of the park.”

Viewers at home can vote for Leon by texting 13 to 21523, navigating to the American Idol website, or by commenting “Lucas” on Idol‘s pinned posts on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok. Voting will be open until 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 24.

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

Photo by Disney/Eric McCandless