Is There a New Episode of ‘American Idol’ Tonight (March 23, 2026)? Everything You Neeed To Know

While enjoying the beaches and sunshine in Hawaii, American Idol moved into a new phase of the competition with the Top 20. Although Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood helped select the singers still in the running, that power has now transitioned to the fans. Giving fans the power to help pick the next American Idol, many want to know – is there a new episode airing tonight?

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Spending the last several weeks at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, the getaway is nearly over. With only one episode left in Hawaii, fans can rest easy knowing there is a new episode of American Idol tonight. Just last week, the producers presented the first half of the Top 20. Contestants like Jake Thistle continued to expand their stardom when covering “The Power of Love” by Huey Lewis & The News.

Gaining praise from fans, Thistle turned his attention to the judges. Bryan insisted, “Every time we see you perform you always look like you’re in control. It was fun to see you branch out into rock and roll.” Seeing the performance from a different perspective, Underwood suggested that Thistle was an old soul.

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‘American Idol’ Embraces Social Media

Although another group of hopefuls will take the stage tonight, the power shifts to the fans. But there are some changes from previous seasons. For starters, the American Idol app is no more. Entering a new era, fans can now cast their vote online or by text message. And embracing the age of social media, fans can show their support by tagging @AmericanIdol on Facebook, TikTok, or Instagram.

With five different voting methods available, fans have multiple opportunities to make their voices heard. Each method allows up to 10 votes, giving participants the flexibility to support their favorites in a variety of ways. By taking full advantage of the new voting system, a fan can cast up to 50 votes.

As the competition heats up, the pressure is higher than ever for the remaining contestants. With the judges stepping back and America taking the lead, every performance could be the last.

Don’t miss a new episode of American Idol airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and available to stream the following day on Hulu.

(Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)