“You Are So Blessed”: ‘American Idol’s Jordan McCullough Gets Emotional After Expertly Transforming a U2 Hit

Jordan McCullough is bringing his unique style to American Idol. On the latest episode of the ABC series, McCullough decided to leave his typical genre behind in order to take on U2’s “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.”

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McCullough told advisors Keke Palmer and Brad Paisley that he related to the song because he felt like he’d been looking for his place in the world for years.

While both advisors acknowledged that the song was a risk for McCullough to take on, Paisley thought it would pay off in the end.

After McCullough’s performance, Paisley was proven right. The singer knew he nailed his time on stage before the performance was over, as he got emotional and started shaking during the final moments of the song.

When host Ryan Seacrest joined McCullough on stage, the contestant opened up about where his emotions came from.

“It’s so ironic to sing a song about not finding what you’re looking for. I’ve done many things. I’ve tried many things,” he said. “But tonight, looking out and seeing all of you guys, I feel like I finally have found what I’m looking for.”

The American Idol Judges React to Jordan McCullough’s Performance

The judges were moved by both the performance and McCullough’s words.

“I think that Jordan has used up all the notes possible in the music business,” Lionel Richie joked. “… To take a U2 song and turn it spiritual, that’s a feat. And then on top of that, turn a U2 song into your song is the way you win competitions.”

Carrie Underwood agreed with Richie’s use of the word “spiritual,” telling McCullough, “I feel like I just had the most amazing moment listening to you.”

“We’re in this heavenly made place, listening to your anointed voice,” Underwood said of Hawaii. “Praise the Lord for all of this, because it was absolutely just mind blowing. It was incredible, Jordan. You are so blessed.”

After Palmer encouraged people to vote McCullough through to the next round, Luke Bryan seconded that, noting, “That’s what it takes to get through each round of this competition and win the thing.”

Viewers at home can vote for McCullough by texting 14 to 21523, navigating to the American Idol website, or by commenting “Jordan” on Idol‘s pinned posts on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok. Voting will be open until 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 24.

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

Photo by Disney/Eric McCandless