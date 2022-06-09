Tenacious D Releases Medley from The Who’s ‘Tommy’ for Gun Safety Initiative

Tenacious D, comprised Jack Black and Kyle Gass are always covering the classics. This time, they’re offering up “The Who Medley,” a three-song tribute to The Who’s 1969 rock opera Tommy to benefit gun safety.

This duo’s medley includes The Who hits “Pinball Wizard,” “There’s A Doctor,” and “Go To The Mirror!” performed in typical Tenacious D style with proceeds from the sale of the limited edition 7” vinyl release benefitting Everytown For Gun Safety.

The latest medley follows the pair’s previous politically-tilted rendition of the Rocky Horror Picture Show classic “Time Warp,” which they released in 2020 to help “save democracy,” in partnership with Rock the Vote. Black and Gass also released a Beatles medley benefitting Doctors Without Borders in 2021.

Accompanying the release is a video, directed and created by the band’s friend and collaborator Liam Lynch, who also directed the 2006 Tenacious D film The Pick Of Destiny.

Releasing their fourth album Post-Apocalypto in 2018, Tenacious D is set to kick off their 2022 North American tour, which is also a belated celebration of the 20th anniversary of the duo’s 2001 self-titled debut. This year, the pair are also set to release their own line of fiber bars NuGo Fiber d’Lish.

“Who better to deliver a tribute to the greatest rock opera of all times? Who? The D! That’s Who!!” said the duo of their latest release. “We’ve been working on this medley for 20 years. It’s finally ready to be unleashed. Crank it. It’s a humdinger. Enjoy.”