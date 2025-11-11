Country Time Machine: Johnny Cash Performs One of His Biggest Hits for an Adoring Danish Audience

While some refer to Johnny Cash as a country legend, it would be fair to say that he is an American legend. His legacy can’t be bound by genre because it wasn’t all about his music. Every aspect of his life, from his attitude toward the downtrodden to his intense devotion to June Carter Cash, has added to his legendary status. However, he wasn’t just popular on his native soil. He, like other country artists, had a strong following in Europe.

Cash recorded several specials abroad. For instance, he and some of his closest musician friends traveled to Switzerland in 1984 to film a Christmas special. While jamming together, they decided to form the supergroup that later became the Highwaymen. More than a decade before that, though, Cash filmed a TV special in Denmark.

Titled Johnny Cash: Man in Black–Live in Denmark 1971, the special aired in early September 1971. The concert featured Cash, the Tennessee Three, June Carter Cash, and other members of the Carter Family, along with the Statler Brothers and Carl Perkins.

“I Walk the Line” Gave Johnny Cash His First No. 1

Johnny Cash wrote “I Walk the Line” and released it as a single in May 1956. It quickly climbed to the top of the chart, giving the Man in Black his first No. 1 on the chart. It eventually reached the top 20 of the Hot 100 as well, peaking at No. 19. Decades later, it remains one of his signature songs.

While he is remembered, in part, for his marriage to June Carter Cash, this song isn’t about her. Instead, he penned the song for his first wife, Vivian Liberto, when his star began to rise. At the time, he was signed to Sun Records and was touring with their star performer, Elvis Presley, who garnered much attention and adoration from young women. According to Songfacts, Cash wrote this song as a way to promise Liberto he’d be faithful despite the temptation he faced.

