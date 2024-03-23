Canadian Thrash Metal Band Exciter Announce North American Tour in 2024

Canadian thrash metal legends Exciter are kicking off a summer 2024 tour of the US and Canada! The band will be co-headlining the tour with fellow rock band Midnight with support from Wraith and Hellwitch. The Feel The Evil Like A Knife North American Tour 2024 will span some dates in Canada plus dates on the West Coast and a few East Coast shows.

The Exciter 2024 Tour will start on July 18 in Morro Bay, California at The Siren. Unless more tour dates are added, the tour should close on August 4 in Toronto, Ontario at Lee’s Palace.

Fans can get tickets to this tour through the band’s Linktree, Ticketmaster, or Stubhub. We try to recommend Stubhub as much as possible, especially for general sale tickets. Stubhub often has tickets available for sold-out dates, and the platform is backed by the FanProtect Program. That means all purchases are protected from scams and fraud. Pretty nice, right?

It’s been a while since Exciter has released new music, the last album being Death Machine from 2010. Fans shouldn’t expect new music on this tour, but that doesn’t mean the band is done writing new work.

“It’s taken a long time,” said drummer and vocalist Dan Beehler. “After five years of John Ricci, we realized that we couldn’t write with him anymore. We had one song after five years. And so now we’re slowly chipping away at it. Eventually there will be new music.”

Get your tickets to see Exciter live ASAP!

July 18 – Morro Bay, CA – The Siren

July 19 – Santa Ana, CA -La Santa

July 20 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

July 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Nile

July 22 – Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad

July 24 – San Antonio, TX – The Rock Box

July 25 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

July 26 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

July 27 – Dallas, TX – Echo Lounge

July 29 – Minneapolis, MN – Turf Club

July 30 – Chicago, IL – Reggies

July 31 – Cincinnati, OH – Legends

August 1 – Brooklyn, NY – Meadows

August 2 – Boston, MA – Middle East

August 3 – Montreal, QC – Foufounes

August 4 – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

Photo courtesy of Exciter on Facebook

