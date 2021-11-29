Teyana Taylor on Her Recent Hospitalization: “My Body Simply Just Gave Out”

Teyana Taylor, the singer/songwriter and actress from New York, was recently hospitalized right before a Connecticut show on her The Last Rose Petal…Farewell Tour. The artist took to social media to explain the last-minute cancelation and to promise a rescheduled concert.

“Thank you for being so understanding. Y’all know Petunia don’t miss no shows & most importantly, know I’ve been leaving it all on tha stage for a month straight 1000%. So I am really saddened to have not been able to do the same for you last night,” she stated on Instagram.

“My team & I tried everything down to the very last second to get me out on that stage, but my body simply just gave out, which actually started a few days ago,” she continued. “SHUT DOWN, my body actually low key betrayed me cause ah bitch was tryna get on that stage 🙄 Y’all know I’m with the shits!

“[Y]’all have seen me with a broken foot and all types of other crazy shit but still got on that stage and bodied it 😩😩 But honestly you have to listen to your body and know when to sit down; or it will definitely sit you down….. in the ER 😑 mine sat my ass down in the ER for sure but I’ve since got the proper fluids and nutrients put back into my body all night/morning & will take the next few off days to continue to recover. However, I promise I will be back to CT rescheduled and better than ever & all tickets will be honored for yesterday’s show!!!!”

Taylor announced The Last Rose Petal…Farewell Tour in September, and clarified that it would be her last show before retiring from the stage. This announcement came after she underwent emergency surgery in response to cancer concerns.

Check out her Instagram update here.