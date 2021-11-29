BTS Continues to Build Its ‘ARMY’ & Megan Thee Stallion Makes Suprise Appearance at BTS Concert

BTS, the seven-member boy band from South Korea, is rapidly gaining international popularity. The band’s fanbase is also exploding under its name “ARMY,” which is an acronym for “Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth.” Recently, ARMY helped the band take home three American Music Awards after BTS’s two performances on the AMA stage. Even more recently, on November 28, BTS stunned its fans with their first in-person show in two years.

The L.A. show was hosted at the Sofi Stadium and part of BTS’s Permission to Dance On Stage—LA concert series. As USA Today reported, the boy band performed over 20 songs including “Fire,” “Telepathy,” “Dynamite,” and “Permission to Dance.” Amid its setlist, BTS had a surprise for its fans. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion made a guest appearance about an hour into the show to perform her remix of the group’s hit single, “Butter.”

“Everybody give it up for the boys! Thank y’all for having me,” The Stallion said before leaving the stage. “I’m feeling like a hot girl every season!” Band member RM replied, “Your existence makes the stage perfect. Everybody make some noise for beautiful Megan Thee Stallion.”

In another standout moment from the concert, band member Jin revealed that his relationship with ARMY has felt “almost like a movie,” as USA Today reported. “And to make this movie of life with you really makes me happy. This is a movie that we’ll continue to make until the very last day of our lives,” Jin continued.

RM also spoke to the impact that the band’s fans have on him. “I just woke up this morning at like 9 am, and I was, like, literally stuck in my bed,” he said. “I wasted all of my energy… but you guys are the magic… You guys are my miracles. You guys are every good word in this world.”

Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions.