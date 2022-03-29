The 17 Best Stevie Nicks Quotes

When it’s all said and done, Stevie Nicks might be one of the most famous people in the world.

The 73-year-old, Phoenix, Arizona-born frontwoman, songwriter, performer, and public speaker seems to get more well-known and beloved with each passing day.

Nicks, of course, rose to fame in the late ’60s and ’70s with her band Fleetwood Mac and has since gone on to enjoy a solo career. Despite starting her career 50 plus years ago, though, Nicks continues to find herself in the headlines, generating news stories and opinions left and right.

But, one might wonder, why, exactly? Well, that is the purpose of this inquiry. Here, we will dive into what Nicks has to say about music, life, love, her craft, and much more. Here, we will explore the Best 17 Stevie Nicks quotes.

So, without further ado, let’s dive in.

1. “If you have stage fright, it never goes away. But then I wonder: is the key to that magical performance because of the fear?”

2. “I am pretty fearless, and you know why? Because I don’t handle fear very well; I’m not a good terrified person.”

3. “It was my 16th birthday—my mom and dad gave me my Goya classical guitar that day. I sat down, wrote this song, and I just knew that that was the only thing I could ever really do—write songs and sing them to people.”

4. “By the time I was five, I was a little diva.”

5. “Being able to take care of myself is something that my mom really instilled in me.”

6. “My generation fought very hard for feminism, and we fought very hard to not be labeled as you had to have a husband or you had to be in a relationship, or you were somehow not a cool chick.”

7. “Most women would not be happy being me. People say, ‘But you’re alone.’ But I don’t feel alone. I feel very un-alone.”

8. “Singing is the love of my life, but I was ready to give it all up because I couldn’t handle people talking about how fat I was.”

9. “I preferred not to be laden down with a big instrument. If you’re behind a guitar, you get used to being behind a guitar, and you don’t really perform because you can’t. I wanted to be able to just hold on to the mike and sing.”

10. “Men are going to go out on the road and they’re going to find other women. So if you really want to save yourself a whole lot of heartache, do not fall in love with somebody in a band. Just don’t.”

11. “It’s really hard when you break up with somebody, or somebody breaks up with you, and you’re in this band; guess who you have to see in the next day in the hotel in the breakfast room? That person.”

12. “Right now I’m not involved with anybody, but I hope by 75 I will be again.”

13. “I made a conscious decision that I was not going to have children. I didn’t want others raising them, and looking after them myself would get in the way of being a musician and writer.”

14. “If you’re an unattractive girl who’s trying to be beautiful with Botox, forget it. If you are a beautiful girl who’s trying to be beautiful with Botox, you will look like you’re angry all the time.”

15. “When you’re in a band with three writers, three great writers, you only get one-third of the writer thing. So that’s the whole reason that I did a solo career. And that’s, you know, when I told Fleetwood Mac I was going to do that, they were, of course, terrified that I would do that record and then that I would quit.”

16. “Prince and I were just friends. I think he would have been happy to have had a relationship.”

17. “I think they all went too far. Their jeans got too low, their tops got too see-through. Personally, I think that sexy is keeping yourself mysterious. I’m really an old-fashioned girl, and I think I’m totally sexy.”

