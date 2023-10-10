Mumford & Sons Debut New Song with Noah Kahan at ACL Festival

Mumford & Sons fans at Austin City Limits Music Festival on Sunday (October 8) were in for a treat when the group performed a new song with surprise guest Noah Kahan. The band debuted “Maybe” during their headlining set and shared that it was a newly written song that they only rehearsed once that afternoon according to The Austin-American Statesman.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: Marcus Mumford Teases Mumford & Sons Reunion]

Frontman Marcus Mumford and Kahan traded vocals on the stripped-down ballad during the performance while Mumford assisted on electric guitar. Maybe I’m halfway out the door / This wasn’t it, this wasn’t all I was asking for, Mumford sang. Maybe I’m spoiled, maybe I’m gettin’ old / Maybe I feasted too much before / This wasn’t it, this wasn’t all I was asking for, Kahan continued before the pair joined forces.

Will you stop your screamin’ just for a second / I really don’t care what you think / But I care how you feel / And I want to be there and in your arms / Just sit here together for a time / Let’s watch the world go ’round, let’s watch the tides with the light in their eyes.

Both acts shared fan-shot snippets of their performance on their Insta Stories following the festival. “We’ve never headlined a festival three times, and @aclfestival, we still can’t get enough,” Mumford & Sons wrote on Instagram. “Thank you Austin High and Huston-Tillotson concert choir for sharing your talent and joy with us. The future of Austin is in fine, fine hands.

“And @noahkahanmusic here’s to many more adventures sharing the road,” the caption continued. “We love you man. Third time’s a charm. See you next week. All love, the lads.”

“Maybe” is the first taste of new music from Mumford & Sons. The band’s last release was Delta in 2018. A new project would mark Mumford & Sons’ fifth studio album.

“On Delta, the boys are pondering ageless mysteries but ultimately realize that the search is what counts,” reads American Songwriter’s review of the band’s last release. “People will relate to the universal doubts and fears that are often stirringly evoked by the music and lyrics on Delta. Mumford & Sons know their strengths and they play to them well here, proving that too much catharsis is better than not enough.”

Austin City Limits Music Festival continues next weekend at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas, October 13-15.

(Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)