Demi Lovato Announces the Release of a ‘Holy Fvck’ Redux

Demi Lovato is planning on releasing a redux of their 2022 album Holy Fvck, titled Revamped. Revamped will be released on September 15.

While speaking with Rolling Stone about Revamped, Lovato explained how their wonderful experience of touring last year inspired them to want to release the remix album. Lovato said, “The fans loved it. I got home from tour, I was like, ‘Why don’t I just record those versions and release them?’

“I love revisiting these past moments in my career,” Lovato continues. “We’ve done a great job of reenvisioning the songs, and I’m really happy with them.”

Lovato also informed the outlet that Revamped will include a new version of their 2011 song “Give Your Heart a Break.” Lovato stated, “Getting to perform [‘Give Your Heart a Break’] live after not performing it in so long felt really good.

“The crowd was happy, and that’s what it’s all about,” Lovato adds. “It has to come from inside: If you just think about what the audience wants, you sometimes ignore what your needs are, and it takes the fun out of it when you’re only catering to other people. Keeping in mind what the fans will want, plus what I want to do, and finding that balance is what’s really important.”

Lovato later explained that they wanted to keep the essence of the songs from Holy Fvck when developing the idea for Revamped. They said, “I changed the melody a little bit in certain spots and then try to hit higher notes than the originals. I interject a little [on “Tell Me You Love Me”] because I don’t want that negative connotation of ‘You’re only somebody if you’re with somebody’ and that’s something that’s always bugged me about the song as I’ve performed it on the road.”

Lovato also discussed with Rolling Stone how the meaning behind many of their older songs have now changed. The “Cool for the Summer” singer said, “It’s interesting. Sometimes I’ll perform songs that were breakup songs, and I used to think about the person.

“I perform them now, and I just don’t think about the person I wrote them for,” Lovato continued. “It’s just different. I don’t know. I think as you grow, you move on from the situations, and the songs mean different things to you.”