Trisha Yearwood is your favorite country artists’ favorite country artist. The 58-year-old standout rose to popularity in the early ’90s with her debut track “She’s in Love with the Boy,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard country singles chart. Early on she knew the taste of success.

Yearwood, who had every middle school child slow dancing to “How Do I Live” in 1997, enjoyed hitting No. 2 on the country singles chart with that tune. Today, the artist is married to another legendary country star, Garth Brooks.

She’s also published three successful cookbooks, earning New York Times best-seller status, and won a Daytime Emmy Award for her cooking show on The Food Network, Trisha’s Southern Kitchen.

But for the thoughtful Monticello, Georgia-born Yearwood, what does she have to say about the world outside her songs and her records? What are her thoughts about life and love, her craft, and the occurrences going on all around her?

Let’s dive into the 30 best Trisha Yearwood quotes.

1. “I’ve patterned myself after my musical heroes.”

2. “If you’re a painter, you don’t go, ‘Abstract’s really selling, so that’s what I’m going to do.’ If you’re really truly an artist, you have to think what you’re meant to paint.”

3. “After Real Live Woman, I wasn’t sure I’d ever want to make another record.”

4. “I love Southern rock; it’s because I grew up on it, and no matter where I am, I’ll always be a Georgia girl.”

5. “Of course, I want to sell records, and of course, I want to get played on radio, but it has to be about making the record that I’m proud of.”

6. “You sign your life away, basically, when you sign a record deal, and if you have a platinum album, then you go back in and renegotiate.”

7. “When I was a little girl, I always dreamed of being a country music singer, but I never dreamed I’d be a member of the Grand Ole Opry.”

8. “You want to sell records, but if you want to call yourself an artist, your job is how you express yourself.”

9. “If you record a song that you love, then you’re going to win.”

10. “We play everybody’s Christmas records at our house, and sometimes you think, ‘I’m not gonna play my own record; I’d be embarrassed.’ But I’m gonna play our record this Christmas because I love the songs!”

11. “I grew up in Georgia, so I grew up listening to the Allman Brothers.”

12. “The reality is that you think you’re going to have all this time out here, to do all this stuff, and the truth of the matter is, you just don’t. If we’re on the road, and we stay in the city we’re in, I’m going to try to get up in the morning and get a workout in.”

13. “What’s meant to be will always find a way.”

14. “When you’re sick, nobody takes care of you like your mom.”

15. “When I made my first album, there was no indication that anybody other than my parents were going to buy it.”

16. “I have a lot of friends who, especially in Tennessee, were looking forward to getting married who wanted to wait until it was legal in the state that they live in to get married.

17. “You find what makes you happy, and it’s usually being with the person you want to be with.”

18. “I don’t think you can name one diet I haven’t done.”

19. “The most important thing I want to get across is that maintaining weight loss is just hard. It takes a dedication to exercise and eating right most of the time.”

20. “I lost my mom to breast cancer about three years ago, and it has changed me forever.”

21. “I’m as surprised as anybody. I never would have thought I’d be here talking about having a cooking show on the Food Network. It wasn’t on my list of things, but it’s fun, and I’m having a good time.”

22. “The thing that people have said over and over again, especially people who don’t cook, is, ‘I watch your show, the food makes me hungry, and I think I can make that.’ That’s exciting because we’ve heard that a lot of people watch cooking shows but don’t make the food.”

23. “I have not heard a Martha Stewart album yet. But, you know, it could happen.

24. “I’ve been blessed to live a lot of dreams.”

25. “When we got married – almost 10 years ago now – we made a commitment to really be together, which means we hardly ever spend a night apart. And being madly in love is important, but I think it’s equally important to be in deep like! I like this guy… we talk about everything, and we laugh a lot. Life is good!”

26. “My upbringing did not create a healthy affection for confrontation. I’d love it if everyone always got along, and nothing ever got tense.”

27. “It’s cool when your husband starts to sing some old Merle Haggard song and I can pop in with a harmony and it doesn’t sound too bad.”

28. “It’s not about giving back if you’re successful or a celebrity or how much money you have: it’s about your responsibility as an adult to help others.”

29. “Potato salad is very personal: everyone makes theirs differently.”

30. “Music is so intimate and so personal that when you can find somebody that feels the same way about it that you do, it’s magic. It can be. It really can be.”

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images