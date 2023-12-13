Kid Rock is Back to Drinking Bud Light After Boycott: “Nothing Wrong With Giving a Spanking”

Back in April, Bud Light received a great deal of backlash after the brand decided to team up with Dylan Mulvaney to promote Anheuser-Busch’s Easy Carry Contest. With Mulvaney being a trans activist, some like Kid Rock found the partnership to be not in line with the Bud Light brand. The singer shared his disdain for the company by using a semi-automatic rifle to destroy cases of Bud Light in a statement he wanted to be “clear and concise.” But now, eight months later, it seems that the country star has changed his tune.

Videos by American Songwriter

Recently, Rock spoke with Tucker Carlson about his statement against Bud Light and how they deserved the backlash they received. “At the end of the day, when you step back and look at it, like, yeah, they deserved a black eye and they got one. They made a mistake. So, do I want to hold their head underwater and drown them because they made a mistake? No, I think they got the message.”

Kid Rock Wants To Move On

Although Rock helped fuel the criticism toward Bud Light, he admitted to it going on for too long. “I don’t think the punishment that they’ve been getting at this point fits the crime. I would like to see us back on board and become bigger because that’s the America that I want to live in.” He added, “There’s nothing wrong with giving a spanking. You don’t spank them for the rest of their life.”

[RELATED: Fans React to Photo of Kid Rock Drinking Bud Light Again]

As for Anheuser-Busch, a spokesperson detailed how the company wants to connect with fans from all walks of life. “Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics. From time to time we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney. This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public.”

While Rock found an issue with Bud Light and criticized them for several months, the singer continued to sell it in his Nashville restaurant and was even seen enjoying the refreshing drink on more than one occasion over the summer.

(Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)