7 New Songs to Listen to Today: DJ Khaled (feat. Ye and Eminem), Trampled By Turtles, Gifted Gab, Offset and More

Music can make your day.

One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living.

We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share seven new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are seven songs for you today.

1. “Use This Gospel (Remix)” by DJ Khaled featuring Ye and Eminem

On Friday (August 26), famed producer and businessman DJ Khaled released his latest LP, God Did. One of the standout tracks features two giant musical names: Ye and Eminem. In the song, both guest features talk about the merits of faith and the troubles of everyday society. Eminem is smoldering. Check it out here.

2. “Filthy” by Ayron Jones

The shredding rocker released his latest single this week. The track, “Filthy,” features his signature bright-yet-raspy voice, big, pulsing electric guitar, and the tag word that has helped make Jones one of the upcoming household names. In a few years, this dude will have more awards than strings on his guitars. Check out his latest here.

3. “Careless” by Travis Thompson featuring Guapdad 4000

Thompson is another on the rise. The quick-spitting rapper, who has been featured on the popular Hulu television series, Reservation Dogs, released his latest single this week. The song, “Careless,” features his signature bubbly rhymes that showcase his exquisite wordplay. Check it out below.

4. “On the Highway” by Trampled by Turtles

The bluegrass punk rockers released their latest single this week. The track, “On the Highway,” offers the musicality that made them famous with songs like “Wait So Long.” With uplifting vocals, a deluge of bright strings, and an honesty that has made Americana music tradition, the new single is a hit. Enjoy it below.

5. “Petty” by Gifted Gab

Another Pacific Northwest rapper bringing the heat. There are few out there with the verbal prowess of Gifted Gab. She’s relentless in the best of ways. It’s like her verses have multiple personalities, there is so much to them. Everywhere your head spins, there’s a new line to make you go WOW. Check out her latest release here.

6. “Code” by Offset featuring Moneybagg Yo

The rapper Offset released his latest single, “Code,” featuring Moneybagg Yo. The heart-pumping track will get your engine revving on the highway or your house party that much more raucous. Check out the new track here.

7. “Eh Hee 2.0,” by Antonio Sánchez, featuring Dave Matthews and Pat Metheny

Creating the next generation of the Dave Matthews Band track, “Eh Heh,” Sánchez, Matthews, and Metheny have offered fans an updated, rhythmic, propelling new track. The song is a city unto itself, thriving and diverse in its many elements. Check out the new tune below.

Photo: Trampled By Turtles by David McClister