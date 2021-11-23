The 2022 Grammy Award Nominees

The Recording Academy has revealed the nominations for the 2022 Annual Grammy Awards.

Announcing the nominees in all 83 categories were H.E.R., Italian rock band Måneskin, Korean pop group BTS, Tayla Parx, Jon Batiste, Carly Pearce, and Billie Eilish, along with Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr., Board of Trustees chair Tammy Hurt and CBS Morning anchor Gayle King and comedian Nate Bargatze.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will broadcast live on Jan. 31, 2022, on Paramount+ and CBS.

Record of the Year

ABBA – I Still Have Faith in You

Jon Batiste – Freedom

Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga – I Get a Kick Out of You

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – Peaches

Brandi Carlile – Right on Time

Doja Cat, SZA – Kiss Me More

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

Album of the Year

We Are – Jon Batiste

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – Love for Sale

Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Song of the Year

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile – A Beautiful Noise

Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

H.E.R. – Fight for You

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Doja Cat, SZA – Kiss Me More

Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – Peaches

Brandi Carlile – Right on Time

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande – Positions

Olivia Rodrigo – Sour

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga – Love for Sale

Norah Jones – ’Til We Meet Again (Live)

Tori Kelly – A Tori Kelly Christmas

Ledisi – Ledisi Sings Nina

Willie Nelson – That’s Life

Dolly Parton – A Holly Dolly Christmas

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Afrojack & David Guetta – Hero

Ólafur Arnalds, Bonobo – Loom

James Blake – Before

Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – Heartbreak

Caribou – You Can Do It

Rüfüs du Sol – Alive

Tiësto – the Business

Best Alternative Music Album

Fleet Foxes – Shore

Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee

Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams

St. Vincent – Daddy’s Home

Best R&B Performance

Snoh Aalegra – Lost You

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – Peaches

H.E.R. – Damage

Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Jon Batiste – I Need You

BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, Kenyon Dixon, Charlie Bereal – Bring It on Home

Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper – Born Again

H.E.R. – Fight for You

Lucky Dave, Yebba – How Much Can a Heart Take

Best Progressive R&B Album

Eric Bellinger – New Light

Cory Henry – Something to Say

Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Valiant

Lucky Daye – Table for Two

Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington – Dinner Party: Desert

Masego – Studying Abroad: Extended Stay

Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties

Cardi B – Up

J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – ​​My Life

Drake, Future, Young Thug – Way Too Sexy

Megan Thee Stallion – Thot Shit

Best Rap Album

J. Cole – The Off-Season

Drake – Certified Lover Boy

Nas – King’s Disease 2

Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost

Kanye West – Donda

Best Melodic Rap Performance

J. Cole, Lil Baby – Pride Is the Devil

Doja Cat – Need to Know

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – Industry Baby

Tyler, the Creator Featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign – WusYaName

Kanye West, The Weekend, Lil Baby – Hurricane

Best Rap Song

DMX, Jay-Z, Nas – Bath Salts

Saweetie, Doja Cat – best Friend

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties

Kanye West, Jay-Z – Jail

J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – ​​My Life

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

Pablo Alborán – Vértigo

Paula Arenas – Mis Amores

Ricardo Arjona – Hecho A La Antigua

Camilo – Mis Manos

Alex Cuba – Mendó

Selena Gomez – Revelación

Best American Roots Performance

Jon Batiste – Cry

Billy Strings – Love and Regret

The Blind Boys of Alabama and Bela Fleck – I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free

Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile – Same Devil

Allison Russell – Nightflyer

Best American Roots Song

Rhiannon Giddens, Francesco Turrisi – Avalon

Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas – Call Me a Fool

Jon Batiste – Cry

Yola – Diamond Studded Shoes

Allison Russell – Nightflyer

Best Americana Album

Jackson Browne – Downhill From Everywhere

John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band – Leftover Feelings

Los Lobos – Native Sons

Allison Russell – Outside Child

Yola – Stand for Myself

Best Bluegrass Album

Billy Strings – Renewal

Béla Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart

The Infamous Stringdusters – A Tribute to Bill Monroe

Sturgill Simpson – Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)

Rhonda Vincent – Music Is What I See

Best Traditional Blues Album

Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite – 100 Years of Blues

Blues Traveler – Traveler’s Blues

Cedric Burnside – I Be Trying

Guy Davis – Be Ready When I Call You

Kim Watson – Take Me Back

Best Contemporary Blues Album

The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown – Delta Kream

Joe Bonamassa – Royal Tea

Shemekia Copeland – Uncivil War

Steve Cropper – Fire It Up

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – 662

Best Folk Album

Mary Chapin Carpenter – One Night Lonely (Live)

Tyler Childers – Long Violent History

Madison Cunningham – Wednesday (Extended Edition)

Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – They’re Calling Me Home

Sarah Jarosz – Blue Heron Suite

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul – Live in New Orleans!

Big Chief Monk Boudreaux – Bloodstains and Teardrops

Chia Wa – My People

Corey Ledet Zydaco – Corey Ledet Zydaco

Kalani Pe’a – Kau Ka Pe’a

Best Reggae Album

Etana – Pamoja

Gramps Morgan – Positive Vibration

Sean Paul – Live N Livin

Jesse Royal – Royal Soja – Beauty in the Silence

Spice – 10

Best Global Music Album

Rocky Dawuni – Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.

Daniel Ho & Friends – East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert

Angélique Kidjo – Mother Nature

Femi Kuti, Made Kuti – Legacy +

Wizkid – Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition

Best New Age Album

Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster, Tom Eaton – Brothers

Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej – Divine Tides

Wouter Kellerman, David Arkenstone – Pangaea

Opium Moon – Night + Day

Laura Sullivan – Pieces of Forever

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

The Marías – Cinema

Yebba – Dawn

Low – Hey What

Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga – Love for Sale

Pino Palladino, Blake Mills – Notes With Attachments

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Best Remixed Recording

Soul II Soul – Back to Life (Booka T Kings of Soul Satta Dub)

Papa Roach – Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix)

K. D. Lang – Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)

Zedd, Griff – Inside Out (3Scape Drm Remix)

Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande – Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)

Deftones – Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)

PVA – Talks (Mura Masa Remix)

Best Immersive Audio Album (63rd Grammy)

Stemmeklang – Bolstad: Tomba Sonora

Booka Shade – Dear Future Self (Dolby Atmos Mixes)

Tove Ramio-Ystad, Cantus – Fryd

Alain Mallet – Mutt Slang II: A Wake of Sorrows Engulfed in Rage

Jim R. Keene, the United States Army Field Band – Soundtrack of the American Soldier

Best Immersive Audio Album

Alicia Keys – Alicia

Patricia Barber – Clique

Harry Styles – Fine Line

Steven Wilson – The Future Bites

Anne Karin Sundal-Ask, Det Norske Jentekor – Stille Grender

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad, Third Coast Percussion – Archetypes

Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax – Beethoven Cello Sonatas: Hope Amid Tears

Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra – Beethoven Symphony No. 9

Chanticleer – Chanticleer Sings Christmas

Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus, Pacific Chorale, Los Angeles Philharmonic – Mahler: Symphony No. 8, Symphony of a Thousand

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Randy Brecker, Eric Marienthal – Double Dealin’

Rachel Eckroth – The Garden

Taylor Eigsti – Tree Falls

Steve Gadd Band – At Blue Note Tokyo

Mark Lettieri – Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2

Best Rock Performance

AC/DC – Shot in the Dark

Black Pumas – Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)

Chris Cornell – Nothing Compares 2 U

Deftones – Ohms

Foo Fighters – Making a Fire

Best Rock Song

Weezer – All My Favorite Songs

Kings of Leon – The Bandit

Mammoth WVH – Distance

Paul McCartney – Find My Way

Foo Fighters – Waiting on a War

Best Rock Album

AC/DC – Power Up

Black Pumas – Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A

Chris Cornell – No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1

Foo Fighters – Medicine at Midnight

Paul McCartney – McCartney III

Best Global Music Performance

Arooj Aftab – Mohabbat

Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy – Do Yourself

Femi Kuti – Pà Pá Pà

Yo-Yo Ma and Angelique Kidjo – Blewu

WizKid Featuring Tems – Essence

Best Music Video

AC/DC – Shot in the Dark

Jon Batiste – Freedom

Tony Bennet, Lady Gaga – I Get a Kick Out of You

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar – Peaches

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Best Music Film

Bo Burnham – Inside

David Byrne – David Byrne’s American Utopia

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever (A Love Letter to Los Angeles)

Jimi Hendrix – Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix in Maui

Various Artists – Summer of Soul