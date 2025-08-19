The 3 Solo Songs That Show Lindsey Buckingham at His Best

Lindsey Buckingham is most known for his work with Fleetwood Mac. He helped transform that pre-established outfit into the classic lineup we all know and love today. But after a few rocky years with the band, Buckingham began focusing on his solo career, with significant effects. Buckingham’s solo material may not equal the fame of the songs he penned for Fleetwood Mac, but they are altogether just as powerful. Revisit three of them below.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: On This Day in 1987, Lindsey Buckingham Left Fleetwood Mac To Get Closure on His Relationship With Stevie Nicks]

“Go Insane” (Live, 1997)

The studio version of “Go Insane” is one of Buckingham’s shining moments, but the live version from a 1997 performance ups the ante. The original rendition of this song has an ’80s, synth-led musicality. The live version is markedly stripped down, but somehow bites even harder. You truly believe Buckingham when he sings So I go insane / Like I always do. His fervor is undeniable. The crux of this performance comes during the final chorus when Buckingham lets his voice hit new heights. It’s a visceral kind of singing that has no trouble affecting the listener. We may not be watching this classic Buckingham performance, but it’s easy to imagine. Not just any singer could translate live energy to a recording, but Buckingham does so flawlessly here.

“Holiday Road”

We can’t discuss Buckingham’s solo career without mentioning “Holiday Road.” Written for National Lampoon’s Vacation, Buckingham was able to write a song that somehow doesn’t get boring after it has been played for the umpteenth time. This song gets a lot of airtime in that classic film, and viewers welcome the familiar tune at every turn.

This song also highlights another stellar part of Buckingham’s artistry: his ability to juxtapose sound with intent. The accompanying music video for this song gives it an entirely different flavor than it has in Vacation. Highlighting corporate greed, this visual uses this upbeat song to paint a pretty bleak picture. It’s a tight rope walk that Buckingham manages to get to the other side of.

“I Want You”

“I Want You” flexes Buckingham’s avant-garde side. It’s a little hard to pin this song down. It takes multiple listens to get a handle on it. Once you do, you’ll be hooked. Despite the obviously ’80s synth tones, this song really has no era. It feels as though we haven’t yet reached a time when this song would be commonplace. Buckingham has routinely been ahead of his time, and this song is a fine example of that.

(Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns/Getty Images)