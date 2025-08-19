Statement: BBC Shelved Ozzy Osbourne Documentary Out of Respect for His Family

Even before Ozzy Osbourne took the stage for the last time at the Back to the Beginning concert, the BBC spent the last three years following the Prince of Darkness. Turning the cameras on, the production centered around both Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne trying to complete their move back to the U.K. Having spent years in the U.S., the couple looked to return to where it all started. The documentary also followed the singer getting ready for his last performance alongside Black Sabbath. But with Ozzy passing away on July 22nd, BBC decided to shelve the documentary out of respect for the Osbourne family.

Originally supposed to air on Monday, August 18th, fans quickly noticed that the BBC pulled Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home from the schedule. Although rumors surrounded the reasoning behind the decision, a statement from the BBC read, “Our sympathies are with the Osbourne family at this difficult time. We are respecting the family’s wishes to wait a bit longer before airing this very special film.”

BBC Hoping Ozzy Osbourne Documentary Brings “Comfort And Joy” To Fans

Having spent the last few years with the Osbourne family, the BBC was grateful for the access that Ozzy, Sharon, Jack, and Kelly offered them. The Head of Commissioning at the BBC, Clare Sillery, wrote in a separate statement, “We are honored to have had the opportunity to film with Ozzy and his family. The film captures an intimate glimpse into their journey as they prepare to return to the U.K. It features family moments, humor, reflection and shows the enduring spirit that made Ozzy a global icon.”

Knowing the production caught the last few years of Ozzy’s life, the BBC saw it as more than a documentary. With millions of fans mourning the death of the icon, Sillery added, “We hope it brings comfort and joy to Ozzy’s fans and viewers as they remember and celebrate his extraordinary life.”

While shelved for now, Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home will release on BBC One and iPlayer at a later date. Until then, fans around the world continue to honor the Prince of Darkness, eagerly awaiting the release – with Kelly sadly reminding them in the film, ‘Iron Man wasn’t really made of iron.’”

(Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)