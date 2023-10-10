The 7 Best Country Songs for Line Dancing

Believe it or not, we’re unsure where line dancing originated. The method of dancing in a line or a square to a series of choreographed steps is usually associated with country music. But similar dances are seen in musical styles around the world.

Whatever the origins of line dancing, it’s still going strong to this day, and you’re likely to see it if you ever go to a country bar or honky-tonk. These country line dance songs are the perfect way to get down on the dance floor on your next night out.

Luke Bryan’s 2011 song about country girls getting crazy on the dance floor was an unexpected hit. It combined the grooviness of modern hip-hop with classic country, resulting in a perfect song for the dance floor. Unsurprisingly, it’s become a popular line dance routine for women, especially (although everyone is welcome to participate). “Country Girl” is a fast-paced, high-energy line dance that’s a fun modernization of classic, more relaxed routines.

2. “Watermelon Crawl,” Tracy Byrd (1994)

Tracy Byrd’s “Watermelon Crawl” has been lighting up dance halls since 1994. This electric guitar-forward hit marries classic country with a more modern sound, so it’s not hard to see why it brings everyone to the dance floor. The song follows a man who comes upon a watermelon festival where attendees are drinking watermelon wine; the mayor tells them not to drive home if they’ve been drinking but instead to stick around and do a line dance called the Watermelon Crawl. After three decades, it’s now considered a classic line dance favorite.

3. “Boot Scootin’ Boogie,” Brooks & Dunn (1991)

It doesn’t get much more classic than the 1991 song “Boot Scootin’ Boogie.” This Brooks & Dunn favorite is credited with renewing a widespread interest in line dancing. The song is an ode to old honky-tonks, where people would come together to perform line dances. In classic line dance fashion, the music includes several instructions for the dance steps, which have been included in the official choreography. “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” was a crossover hit, so you might know it even if you’ve never tried line dancing.

4. “Cotton Eye Joe,” Rednex (1995)

“Cotton Eye Joe” has been around for a long time, but one of the most popular modern versions is the 1995 Eurodance cover by Swedish band Rednex. It’s a bizarre combination, but one that seems to work. Of course, there are many variations of the song, which has been around so long that you’ll also find several line dance routines to go with it. The most popular one, however, involves some fancy footwork, so you might have to practice before hitting the dance floor.

5. “Man! I Feel Like a Woman,” Shania Twain (1997)

Before there was “Single Ladies,” “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” brought all the girls to the dance floor. Shania Twain ruled the country scene in the 1990s with upbeat, pop-infused tracks like this 1997 hit. It’s become a popular line dance, featuring some basic steps, spins, and claps to the rhythm. It’s easy to learn as you go, and infectiously fun.

6. “I Like It, I Love It,” Tim McGraw (1995)

Tim McGraw’s 1995 song “I Like It, I Love It” became a major hit, climbing to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country charts. Its laid-back, danceable rhythm made it a popular choice for dance halls around the country, and it eventually developed into a choreographed line dance. This crowd favorite is perfect for beginners since the steps are relatively simple; you’ll get the hang of it within a verse or two. The choreography includes a hat tip, so don’t forget to grab your cowboy hat before you head to the dance floor.

7. “Achy Breaky Heart,” Billy Ray Cyrus (1992)

These days, Billy Ray Cyrus is best known for his collaboration with Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road” (in addition to his collaboration with Miley Cyrus’ mom). But in the early 1990s, his biggest hit was “Achy Breaky Heart,” a modern country song that became a phenomenon on its way to crossover-hit status. The tune was dropped into dance halls nationwide and set the stage for Cyrus to become a country star. It’s no surprise this ultra-catchy song became a line dance. “Achy Breaky Heart” has become a classic, so you’re sure to hear it if you frequent country bars or dance halls.

Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns