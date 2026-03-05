3 Classic Soul Hits From 1964 You Can’t Stop Singing

If you want to test the power of soul music, try this: Imagine you’re at the karaoke bar and you can’t find the nerve to take your turn behind the mic. Yes, you need a little bravery, but you also need the right tune. Thankfully, these soul hits are infectious enough to cure your bashfulness. With eternal hooks to overcome any shyness, little by little, inching you toward the mic. And before you know it, you’re on the stage waiting for the lyrics to begin scrolling. I think these classic soul hits from 1964 have that kind of power. See if you can resist.

Videos by American Songwriter

“My Guy” by Mary Wells

The intro to “My Guy” borrows a riff from “Canadian Sunset” by jazz pianist Eddie Heywood. Inspired by what she heard, Mary Wells recorded a vocal reminiscent of a throaty jazz crooner. The song topped the charts, and Wells became Motown’s first female star. However, her stardom was short-lived as she soon left the label for supposedly greener pastures at 20th Century Fox, though she’d never again duplicate the success of “My Guy”. Still, the shuffling groove and finger snaps will inspire most to sing along with this Smokey Robinson-penned classic.

“Walk On By” by Dionne Warwick

Dionne Warwick began her career by singing demos for Burt Bacharach. Though eventually, Scepter Records boss Florence Greenberg convinced Bacharach that his demo singer was going to be a star. She wasn’t wrong, as Warwick’s legendary collaborations with Bacharach and lyricist Hal David led to the singer’s most successful commercial period in the mid-to-late 60s. “Walk On By” features her warm, easy range over Bacharach’s signature lounge pop, backed by orchestral swells and a bossa nova groove. Warwick’s wistful vocal makes overcoming heartache seem effortless. But good luck trying to match her breezy notes.

“Under The Boardwalk” by The Drifters

The night before a scheduled session to record “Under The Boardwalk”, The Drifters’ singer Rudy Lewis had died. His bandmate Johnny Moore recorded the vocal in Lewis’s place, and “Under The Boardwalk” began his string of hits as the band’s lead singer. The Drifters’ iconic tune describes young love against the backdrop of the sea, a carousel, and the smell of hot dogs and French fries. The strolling-plaza vibe makes sneaking away with a romantic partner seem like innocent fun. But The Drifters weren’t the only group that wanted to record it. “Under The Boardwalk” has been covered by the likes of The Rolling Stones, Sam & Dave, Bette Midler, and many others.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns