The B-52s are Gearing Up for One Last Ride

The new wave rockers from Athens, Georgia, are preparing for their final tour 45 years after their first live performance.

The B-52s, who are known for songs like “Love Shack” and “Rock Lobster,” have announced their farewell tour which will hit 11 cities across the United States. The first show will kick off The B-52s Farewell Tour on August 22 in Seattle, and the band will perform for the last time on November 11 in Atlanta.

“It has been a wild ride, that’s for sure,” band member Cindy Wilson (vocals, percussion) said in a statement. “We feel truly blessed to have had an amazing career encouraging folks to dance, sing along with us, and feel they can be whomever they are with our music.”

Kate Pierson (vocals, percussion) added, “Who knew what started as a way to have some fun and play music for our friends at house parties in Athens in 1977 would evolve into over 45 years of making music and touring the world. It’s been cosmic.”

And for their grand finale, KC and The Sunshine Band will join The B-52s as special guests in addition to The Tubes. More information on The B-52s Farewell Tour can be found HERE.

“No one likes to throw a party more than we do, but after almost a half-century on the road,” Fred Schneider said, “it’s time for one last blow-out with our friends and family…our fans. And with KC & The Sunshine Band and The Tubes on board, it’s going to be one hell of a farewell party at these concerts.”

Check out The B-52s tour dates below.

THE B-52S 2022 TOUR DATES

August 22nd Seattle, WA McCaw Hall*

September 29th Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Casino**

September 30th Boston, MA MGM Music Hall**

October 1st Washington, DC The Anthem**

October 7th Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre**

October 13th New York, NY Beacon Theatre**

October 14th New York, NY Beacon Theatre**

October 15th Atlantic City, NJ Ovation Hall – Ocean Casino**

October 19th Las Vegas, NV The Venetian Theatre

October 21st Las Vegas, NV The Venetian Theatre

October 22nd Las Vegas, NV The Venetian Theatre

October 28th San Francisco, CA The Masonic Auditorium*

October 29th San Francisco, CA The Masonic Auditorium*

November 4th Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater**

November 11th Atlanta, GA The Fox Theatre**

*with Special Guests The Tubes

**with Special Guests KC & The Sunshine Band

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images