The Best 20 Ashley McBryde Quotes

The 40-year-old Waldron, Arkansas-born country songwriter and performer Ashley McBryde is a badass who doesn’t seem to be scared of person, place or thing. The Grammy Award-winning artist is tough and talented. What better combination could there be?

With so much talent and moxie, however, one might wonder what McBryde has to say about her life, craft, legacy and the world at large. Well, dear reader, that is the subject of today’s inquiry.

The 20 Best Ashley McBryde Quotes

1. “I am the youngest of six. There’s the smart one and the pretty one, and I am the loud one.”

2. “My hair turned gray when I was 24.”

3. “Growing up, the Opry was my Hollywood.”

4. “It’s all been guerrilla warfare trying to get my name out there.”

5. “I’m just going to do what I do, and people will like it, or they won’t.”

6. “The thing about bikers and truckers is they’re just regular folks, and that’s definitely my demographic.”

7. “Sometimes choosing to leave a mistake on a track is way cooler than going back and nailing it.”

8. “As I got a little older, I discovered Lori McKenna and Patty Griffin and found out how many other tools we have as songwriters, that there’s storytelling and there’s ear candy, and that there is a place where they meet, too, and both of those women are really good at doing that.”

9. “I was lucky that my parents listened to really good music. My dad loved Kris Kristofferson.”

10. “I keep a $2 bill rolled up in every pair of boots I own because one time, an older guy came up to me at a farmer’s market I was playing in Memphis, handed me a $2 bill, and said, ‘Stick this in your boot.’ And when I stood back up, he handed me a $100 bill and said, ‘Thanks for listening to me. Stick this in your pocket.'”

The 20 Best Ashley McBryde Quotes (11-20)

11. “Love songs are all about how I’ll move a mountain for you and I’ll never hurt your feelings. I’ve never been given a mountain, and if you love me, you should hurt my feelings sometimes. If I walk outside looking ugly in that shirt, you don’t love me if you don’t hurt my feelings a little bit and tell me.”

12. “You never know when the love of your life might just walk in.”

13. “You should read a crowd like you read a magazine.”

14. “I grew up listening to an album start to finish, and you don’t skip songs. You don’t listen to a Paul Simon record and skip a song: you listen to it the same way you would eat a meal… the way the person who prepared that meal for you means for you to experience it. That’s how you should do it before you add salt and pepper to it.”

15. “You don’t change country music; it changes you.”

16. “A secret gets bigger and nastier the longer you don’t talk about it.”

17. “Every ‘no’ I ever received was an inch closer to a ‘yes.'”

18. “That’s what you do with the worst day ever: you flip it on its back.”

19. “I get recognized more for my tattoos than my face.”

20. “I’m little. I’m pale. I’m not strong. But bad things are scared of me.”

Photo By Katie Kauss, Courtesy of Essential Broadcast Media