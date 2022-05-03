The Best Dressed Musicians at the 2022 Met Gala

It was this time last year when many top musicians were strutting their stuff at the annual Met Gala, including artists like Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez and Leon Bridges.

Well, not to be outdone this year, there were plenty of big-name musicians, including Normani, Anderson .Paak, Shawn Mendes, and more, to hit the red carpet for the 2022 Met Gala, showcasing their fabulous fashions at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Want to check them out? You’re in luck! Here they are:

Normani

Jack Harlow

Anderson .Paak

Shawn Mendes

🚨URGENTE! Shawn Mendes não vai de regata branca e choca a todos por estar no tema. (📸: Getty) pic.twitter.com/adReb5FcRD — BCharts (@bchartsnet) May 2, 2022

Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste walks the red carpet at the #MetGala. The musician won five Grammys this year, including album of the year. https://t.co/nW5rDeFP1M pic.twitter.com/yiMgQ9XxYp — The Associated Press (@AP) May 2, 2022

Priscilla Presley

Janelle Monáe

Kacey Musgraves

Gwen Stefani

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats

Alicia Keys is the empire state building, in Ralph Lauren. I love it. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/RlHjRPufsy — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) May 2, 2022

American in Ralph Lauren — Swizz Beats e Alicia Keys honrando NY🗽e a cultura americana chiquérrimamente no #MetGala pic.twitter.com/uADzOAMDdT — | PTMS | (@pt__ms) May 2, 2022

Bradley Cooper

Phoebe Bridgers

📸 | Phoebe Bridgers at the 2022 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/SD8tflc4o2 — PHOEBE BRIDGERS UPDATES (@ThePhoebeRoom) May 2, 2022

FINNEAS and Billie Eilish

Anitta

Lenny Kravitz

Bad Bunny

Chloe Bailey

Questlove

.@questlove pays tribute to André Leon Talley in a take on the late writer's legendary coat https://t.co/8zTWWcQLCX #MetGala pic.twitter.com/ZANq7PxEgB — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) May 3, 2022

Cardi B

Lizzo

A LIZZO MEU DEUS EU TO TENDO UM COLAPSO, ALGUÉM CHAMA O SAMU #MetGala pic.twitter.com/FOmlGZFlsB — Shaolin Matador de Porco (@GidWest) May 3, 2022

Erykah Badu

Katy Perry

Olivia Rodrigo

Kid Cudi

Nicki Minaj

Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend The 2022 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/nGnViGNXsy — #MetGala (@21metgala) May 3, 2022

