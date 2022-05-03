The Best Dressed Musicians at the 2022 Met Gala

Videos by American Songwriter

It was this time last year when many top musicians were strutting their stuff at the annual Met Gala, including artists like Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez and Leon Bridges.

Well, not to be outdone this year, there were plenty of big-name musicians, including Normani, Anderson .Paak, Shawn Mendes, and more, to hit the red carpet for the 2022 Met Gala, showcasing their fabulous fashions at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Want to check them out? You’re in luck! Here they are:

Normani

Jack Harlow

Anderson .Paak

Shawn Mendes

Jon Batiste

Priscilla Presley

Janelle Monáe

Kacey Musgraves

Gwen Stefani

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats

Bradley Cooper

Phoebe Bridgers

FINNEAS and Billie Eilish

Anitta

Lenny Kravitz

Bad Bunny

Chloe Bailey

Questlove

Cardi B

Lizzo

Erykah Badu

Katy Perry

Olivia Rodrigo

Kid Cudi

Nicki Minaj

Travis Barker

