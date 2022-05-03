The Best Dressed Musicians at the 2022 Met Gala

It was this time last year when many top musicians were strutting their stuff at the annual Met Gala, including artists like Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez and Leon Bridges.
Well, not to be outdone this year, there were plenty of big-name musicians, including Normani, Anderson .Paak, Shawn Mendes, and more, to hit the red carpet for the 2022 Met Gala, showcasing their fabulous fashions at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Want to check them out? You’re in luck! Here they are:
Normani
Jack Harlow
Anderson .Paak
Shawn Mendes
Jon Batiste
Priscilla Presley
Janelle Monáe
Kacey Musgraves
Gwen Stefani
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats
Bradley Cooper
Phoebe Bridgers
FINNEAS and Billie Eilish
Anitta
Lenny Kravitz
Bad Bunny
Chloe Bailey
Questlove
Cardi B
Lizzo
Erykah Badu
Katy Perry
Olivia Rodrigo
Kid Cudi
Nicki Minaj
Travis Barker
Gwen Stefani photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue